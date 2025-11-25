International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Amar Singh Chamkila Fail To Win Any Awards
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and his film Amar Singh Chamkila lost both their nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 2025 International Emmy Awards concluded in New York City on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), and despite strong expectations, India went home empty-handed. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which had earned two nominations, failed to win any. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the role of the Punjabi music legend in the Netflix biopic, also missed out in a highly competitive acting category.
All eyes were on Amar Singh Chamkila during the pre-event buzz, as the film had secured nominations for Best TV Movie/Mini Series and Best Performance by an Actor. However, the title ultimately lost in both categories to international contenders.
In the TV Movie/ Mini-Series race, Amar Singh Chamkila was competing against Germany's Herrhausen - The Banker and the Bomb, Chile's Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death), and the UK drama Lost Boys and Fairies. The award went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a three-part television drama created by Daf James. The series centres around a gay couple who go through the emotional and bureaucratic challenges of adopting a child.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, shared the category with David Mitchell for Ludwig, Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude, and Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (I, Addict). The award went to Oriol Pla for his portrayal of a recovering drug addict.
Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila is about the extraordinary yet tragic life of Amar Singh Chamkila, the Punjabi folk star who was shot to death when he was 27 years old in 1988. Often called the "Elvis of Punjab," Chamkila is known for his bold songs and dynamic stage performances. The film also features Parineeti Chopra, who plays the role of Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.
