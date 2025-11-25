ETV Bharat / entertainment

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Amar Singh Chamkila Fail To Win Any Awards

Hyderabad: The 2025 International Emmy Awards concluded in New York City on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), and despite strong expectations, India went home empty-handed. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which had earned two nominations, failed to win any. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the role of the Punjabi music legend in the Netflix biopic, also missed out in a highly competitive acting category.

All eyes were on Amar Singh Chamkila during the pre-event buzz, as the film had secured nominations for Best TV Movie/Mini Series and Best Performance by an Actor. However, the title ultimately lost in both categories to international contenders.

In the TV Movie/ Mini-Series race, Amar Singh Chamkila was competing against Germany's Herrhausen - The Banker and the Bomb, Chile's Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death), and the UK drama Lost Boys and Fairies. The award went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a three-part television drama created by Daf James. The series centres around a gay couple who go through the emotional and bureaucratic challenges of adopting a child.