ETV Bharat / entertainment

International Emmy Awards 2026: Vijay Sethupathi As Presenter Is India's Only Cheer As Vir Das, Real Kashmir FC Lose; Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: India had little to celebrate at the 54th International Emmy Awards as both its nominations missed out on top honours. However, actor Vijay Sethupathi offered a reason for Indian fans to cheer as he represented the country at the prestigious global television awards ceremony, serving as one of the presenters. Held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23 (November 24 in India), the ceremony was hosted by actor Michael Urie. The event recognised outstanding television productions from across the world, with 64 nominees competing across 16 categories.

Vijay Sethupathi was among the international personalities invited to present awards at this year's ceremony. He shared the stage with several well-known names, including Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav.

For the occasion, the actor opted for a classic all-black look. His outfit featured a tailored black blazer with intricate gold embroidery on the right shoulder and near the left pocket. The understated ensemble added a touch of elegance to his red carpet appearance. While India missed out on the competitive awards, Sethupathi's presence as a presenter gave the country representation at the international event.

Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club miss out on Emmy wins

India had two nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards, but neither managed to convert its nomination into a win. Comedian Vir Das was nominated in the Best Comedy Series category for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, the award went to Argentina's Community Squad.

This was Vir Das' third International Emmy nomination. He had previously made history in 2023 when his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing won the International Emmy for Comedy, sharing the honour with the third season of British sitcom Derry Girls. The comedian had hoped to add another international recognition to his collection this year, but the competition proved tough.

SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was India's other nominee. Starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the series competed in the Best Drama Series category against productions from the United Kingdom, France and Argentina. It eventually lost to France's Careme, which took home the award.