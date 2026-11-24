International Emmy Awards 2026: Vijay Sethupathi As Presenter Is India's Only Cheer As Vir Das, Real Kashmir FC Lose; Winners List Inside
India returned empty-handed from the International Emmy Awards 2026 as Vir Das and Real Kashmir Football Club lost, while Vijay Sethupathi represented India as presenter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: India had little to celebrate at the 54th International Emmy Awards as both its nominations missed out on top honours. However, actor Vijay Sethupathi offered a reason for Indian fans to cheer as he represented the country at the prestigious global television awards ceremony, serving as one of the presenters. Held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23 (November 24 in India), the ceremony was hosted by actor Michael Urie. The event recognised outstanding television productions from across the world, with 64 nominees competing across 16 categories.
Vijay Sethupathi makes a stylish appearance at International Emmys 2026
Vijay Sethupathi was among the international personalities invited to present awards at this year's ceremony. He shared the stage with several well-known names, including Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav.
For the occasion, the actor opted for a classic all-black look. His outfit featured a tailored black blazer with intricate gold embroidery on the right shoulder and near the left pocket. The understated ensemble added a touch of elegance to his red carpet appearance. While India missed out on the competitive awards, Sethupathi's presence as a presenter gave the country representation at the international event.
Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club miss out on Emmy wins
India had two nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards, but neither managed to convert its nomination into a win. Comedian Vir Das was nominated in the Best Comedy Series category for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, the award went to Argentina's Community Squad.
This was Vir Das' third International Emmy nomination. He had previously made history in 2023 when his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing won the International Emmy for Comedy, sharing the honour with the third season of British sitcom Derry Girls. The comedian had hoped to add another international recognition to his collection this year, but the competition proved tough.
SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was India's other nominee. Starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the series competed in the Best Drama Series category against productions from the United Kingdom, France and Argentina. It eventually lost to France's Careme, which took home the award.
The series follows journalist Sohail and businessman Shishir as they join hands to establish a professional football team in Jammu and Kashmir. Inspired by the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the show explores the challenges of finding players, arranging funds and keeping the club alive despite difficult circumstances.
Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the series was produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment. Before the ceremony, actor Manav Kaul had described the show's International Emmy nomination as a significant moment for India. He also expressed hope that the recognition would help the series reach a wider audience.
International Emmy Awards 2026: Full winners list
France and Argentina were among the major winners at this year's ceremony, with Careme winning Best Drama Series and Community Squad taking home Best Comedy Series. The United Kingdom also had a strong showing across several categories.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 54th International Emmy Awards:
- Best Drama Series: Careme (France)
- Best Comedy Series: Community Squad (Argentina)
- Best Performance by an Actor: Bobby Schofield as Joe Mitchell in Unforgivable (United Kingdom)
- Best Performance by an Actress: Mona Mina Leon as Yasmine De Laet in Holy Sh!t (Belgium)
- Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Prisoner 951 (United Kingdom)
- Best Telenovela: Leyla (Turkey)
- Best Arts Programming: The Talented Mr. F. (Germany)
- Best Documentary: Louis Theroux: The Settlers (United Kingdom)
- Best Short-Form Series: The Class of 2000 (Belgium)
- Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Educating Yorkshire 2 (United Kingdom)
- Best News: Sky News: The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone (United Kingdom)
- Best Current Affairs: Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (United Kingdom)
- Best Sports Documentary: The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix (South Africa)
- Kids: Animation: The Scarecrows' Wedding (United Kingdom)
- Kids: Factual: Horrible Science (United Kingdom)
- Kids: Live-Action: Dexter Procter the Ten Year Old Doctor (United Kingdom)
- Directorate Award: Gerhard Zeiler
- Founders Award: Bela Bajaria
About the International Emmy Awards
Presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Emmy Awards celebrate television productions originally released and broadcast outside the United States. The awards recognise excellence across drama, comedy, performances, documentaries, news, current affairs and children's programming.