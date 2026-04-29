International Dance Day 2026 | From Dola Re Dola To Naatu Naatu: Bollywood's Most Iconic Duets Revisited
International Dance Day 2026 celebrates Bollywood's iconic dance duets, highlighting unforgettable performances from Dola Re Dola, Naatu Naatu to Pinga.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dance in Bollywood has always been more than just steps, it's a language of emotion, storytelling, and connection. Over the years, we have seen unforgettable duets like Dola Re Dola, Pinga, Naatu Naatu, and Jai Jai Shivshankar, where two powerhouse performers came together to create pure magic on screen. These performances stay with us not just for their choreography, but for their energy and chemistry.
On International Dance Day 2026, it is the perfect moment to revisit some of Bollywood's most iconic dance duets, performances that continue to live in the hearts of audiences. These duets are not just about perfect steps. They are about chemistry, individuality, and the ability to shine together while still standing out.
Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan - Ami Je Tomar 3.0 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 2024)
One of the most recent additions to this list is Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, the performance feels less like a competition and more like a meeting of two artistic energies. Madhuri brings her timeless grace, while Vidya adds depth and intensity. The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and reprised by Amaal Mallik, is choreographed by Chinni Prakash. The blend of classical styles gives the performance an elegant feel, making it emotionally powerful.
Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra - Pinga (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)
Pinga from Bajirao Mastani is a celebration of tradition and rhythm. Choreographed by Remo D'Souza, the song features Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in a Lavani-inspired dance. Shot over 12 days with around 50 dancers, the sequence is rich in detail. From fast footwork to synchronised spins, both actors match each other step for step. Yet, their individual styles remain distinct, making the duet feel balanced and vibrant.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit - Dola Re Dola (Devdas, 2002)
Few dance duets in Bollywood can match the legacy of Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan, the song blends Kathak and Bharatnatyam elements. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit delivered a performance that combined technical brilliance with expressive storytelling. Set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, the song became iconic and even earned Saroj Khan a National Film Award for Best Choreography.
Madhuri Dixit & Karisma Kapoor – Dance of Envy (Dil To Pagal Hai, 1997)
In Dil To Pagal Hai, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor brought intensity to the stage with the famous Dance of Envy. Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, the sequence is a dramatic face-off representing jealousy. The contrast in their styles, Madhuri's fluid grace and Karisma's sharp precision adds depth to the performance. It remains one of Bollywood's most memorable dance-offs.
Jr NTR & Hrithik Roshan – Janaab-e-Aali (War 2, 2025)
A modern addition to iconic dance duets, Janaab-e-Aali from War 2 brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Choreographed by Bosco Martis, the song blends high-energy moves with powerful screen presence. With music by Pritam and vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, the track has already generated buzz. Hrithik's smooth style meets Jr NTR's explosive energy, creating a face-off that fans couldn't take their eyes off.
Jr NTR & Ram Charan – Naatu Naatu (RRR, 2022)
No list is complete without Naatu Naatu from RRR. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in perfect sync. Shot in Ukraine over nearly two weeks, the high-energy routine required intense rehearsals. The sequence became a global sensation and even won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023, making it one of the most memorable dance sequences.
Madhuri Dixit & Manisha Koirala – Badi Mushkil (Lajja, 2001)
Badi Mushkil from Lajja is a vibrant and celebratory number featuring Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song captures the spirit of classic Bollywood dance. Set within a story about women's empowerment, the performance is energetic and expressive, showcasing the chemistry between the two actors.
Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff – Jai Jai Shivshankar (War, 2019)
Jai Jai Shivshankar from War is a visual spectacle. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the song is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. Set during Holi celebrations, the track includes over 500 dancers. Both actors rehearsed for weeks to perfect the routine. Their energy, combined with catchy music and grand visuals, makes it one of the most entertaining dance duets in recent times.
What makes these performances special is not just the choreography, but the individuality each performer brings. They do not try to outshine each other - instead, they elevate the entire moment together. On International Dance Day 2026, these iconic duets remind us that dance is at its most powerful when it is shared.