ETV Bharat / entertainment

International Dance Day 2026 | From Dola Re Dola To Naatu Naatu: Bollywood's Most Iconic Duets Revisited

Hyderabad: Dance in Bollywood has always been more than just steps, it's a language of emotion, storytelling, and connection. Over the years, we have seen unforgettable duets like Dola Re Dola, Pinga, Naatu Naatu, and Jai Jai Shivshankar, where two powerhouse performers came together to create pure magic on screen. These performances stay with us not just for their choreography, but for their energy and chemistry.

On International Dance Day 2026, it is the perfect moment to revisit some of Bollywood's most iconic dance duets, performances that continue to live in the hearts of audiences. These duets are not just about perfect steps. They are about chemistry, individuality, and the ability to shine together while still standing out.

Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan - Ami Je Tomar 3.0 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 2024)

One of the most recent additions to this list is Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, the performance feels less like a competition and more like a meeting of two artistic energies. Madhuri brings her timeless grace, while Vidya adds depth and intensity. The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and reprised by Amaal Mallik, is choreographed by Chinni Prakash. The blend of classical styles gives the performance an elegant feel, making it emotionally powerful.

Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra - Pinga (Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

Pinga from Bajirao Mastani is a celebration of tradition and rhythm. Choreographed by Remo D'Souza, the song features Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in a Lavani-inspired dance. Shot over 12 days with around 50 dancers, the sequence is rich in detail. From fast footwork to synchronised spins, both actors match each other step for step. Yet, their individual styles remain distinct, making the duet feel balanced and vibrant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit - Dola Re Dola (Devdas, 2002)

Few dance duets in Bollywood can match the legacy of Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan, the song blends Kathak and Bharatnatyam elements. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit delivered a performance that combined technical brilliance with expressive storytelling. Set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, the song became iconic and even earned Saroj Khan a National Film Award for Best Choreography.