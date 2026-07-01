ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikka: 6 Interesting Facts About Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama You Should Know Ahead Of Its July 10 Release

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to return to the courtroom, but this time on the streaming giant Netflix. Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, premieres on July 10, 2026, and has already caught the attention of movie lovers for more than just its story. From Sunny Deol’s return to the legal drama genre after over three decades to his reunion with Akshaye Khanna, the film comes with several interesting facts.

Ahead of its release, here are some of the biggest trivia points about Ikka.

Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years

One of the biggest highlights of Ikka is Sunny Deol’s return to a courtroom drama after 33 years. The actor was last seen as a lawyer in the 1993 classic Damini. His performance in the film earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. In Ikka, he plays Arjun Mehra, a respected lawyer known for standing up for justice. However, a difficult case forces him to question everything he believes in.

Sunny Deol’s direct-to-digital OTT debut

Ikka is Sunny Deol’s direct-to-digital OTT debut, the first film made exclusively for a streaming platform. Speaking to Netflix about the project, the actor said the film is much more than a courtroom drama, describing it as a story about family, relationships and the difficult choices people make in life. He also expressed happiness that audiences across India and around the world will be able to watch the film on Netflix.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after 27 years