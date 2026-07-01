Ikka: 6 Interesting Facts About Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama You Should Know Ahead Of Its July 10 Release
Ahead of its July 10 Netflix premiere, Ikka stands out for Sunny Deol's courtroom comeback, his reunion with Akshaye Khanna, and several fascinating facts.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to return to the courtroom, but this time on the streaming giant Netflix. Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, premieres on July 10, 2026, and has already caught the attention of movie lovers for more than just its story. From Sunny Deol’s return to the legal drama genre after over three decades to his reunion with Akshaye Khanna, the film comes with several interesting facts.
Ahead of its release, here are some of the biggest trivia points about Ikka.
Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years
One of the biggest highlights of Ikka is Sunny Deol’s return to a courtroom drama after 33 years. The actor was last seen as a lawyer in the 1993 classic Damini. His performance in the film earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. In Ikka, he plays Arjun Mehra, a respected lawyer known for standing up for justice. However, a difficult case forces him to question everything he believes in.
Sunny Deol’s direct-to-digital OTT debut
Ikka is Sunny Deol’s direct-to-digital OTT debut, the first film made exclusively for a streaming platform. Speaking to Netflix about the project, the actor said the film is much more than a courtroom drama, describing it as a story about family, relationships and the difficult choices people make in life. He also expressed happiness that audiences across India and around the world will be able to watch the film on Netflix.
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after 27 years
Another major attraction is the reunion of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The two actors are sharing screen space together for the first time since JP Dutta’s 1997 war film Border. Nearly three decades later, they return with completely different characters in a legal thriller.
Interestingly, the film turns the usual hero-versus-villain formula upside down. Sunny Deol’s Arjun Mehra is forced to defend Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, a man he had once successfully prosecuted in court. Their complicated past adds emotional tension to the story and makes the courtroom battle even more gripping.
The script took years, but filming was completed in just 30 days
Director Siddharth P Malhotra reportedly first came up with the idea for Ikka nearly ten years ago. While the script spent years in development, the actual production moved at an impressive pace. The cast completed the entire shoot in just 30 days.
The remake rumours were not true
Before filming began, there were reports that Ikka would be an official remake of the 2007 Hollywood film Death Sentence. However, those rumours were later dismissed. The makers decided to move away from the remake idea and instead developed a completely original script written especially for Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s characters.
More than just a courtroom battle
Although the film is set around a high-profile legal case, Ikka promises much more than courtroom arguments. The story explores themes of justice, morality, family and sacrifice as Arjun Mehra struggles to protect his loved ones while staying true to his principles.
More about Ikka
The film also features Tillotama Shome as public prosecutor Madhura Banerjee, while Dia Mirza plays Arjun’s wife, Avantika, whose family becomes deeply affected by the case. Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are also part of the supporting cast.
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, Ikka will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 10.