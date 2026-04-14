ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan, Toxic, KD: The Devil - Insider Reveals Why KVN Productions' Big-Budget Films Are Facing Trouble

Three major films backed by Kannada-based banner KVN Productions - Jana Nayagan, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and KD: The Devil are facing multiple hurdles, ranging from censorship issues and delays to controversies and piracy. The films feature leading actors Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, and Dhruva Sarja, respectively.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a close associate of KVN Productions admitted that the banner is going through a difficult phase but remains committed to releasing all three films.

Jana Nayagan Stuck In Legal, Censorship And Leak Crisis

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was initially expected to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026. The political action thriller was also widely seen as Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics, which added to its massive hype.

The film was scheduled for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026. In late 2025 and early 2026, expectations were extremely high. The trailer broke records by becoming the most-watched Tamil film trailer in 24 hours with 83.7 million views. The film was reportedly mounted on a huge budget of around Rs 300-500 crore, with its digital rights initially sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 120 crore. However, by April 2026, the situation had changed completely.

The film ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over "politically sensitive" content. The issue escalated into a legal battle, involving the Madras High Court and later reaching the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene. The CBFC's revising committee also reportedly suggested that the film be reviewed by the Election Commission of India.

Adding to the problems, reports now suggest that Amazon Prime Video has backed out of its OTT deal due to the uncertainty around the release.

The biggest setback came on April 10, 2026, when the entire film was leaked online in high definition. The leak has reportedly caused huge losses to the makers and triggered outrage across the film industry. Several actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, R Madhavan, and Rishab Shetty, condemned piracy.

KVN Productions issued a public warning stating that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in downloading, sharing, or uploading the film. So far, six people have been arrested, and over 300 piracy links have been removed.

Industry observers say the initial excitement around the film has now reduced, with concerns growing over its financial recovery. While some believe the "final film" factor may still ensure a strong opening, the focus has shifted to whether the project can overcome its current challenges.

Toxic Release Delayed Several Times