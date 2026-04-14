Jana Nayagan, Toxic, KD: The Devil - Insider Reveals Why KVN Productions' Big-Budget Films Are Facing Trouble
KVN Productions faces a tough phase as Jana Nayagan, Toxic, and KD: The Devil battle censorship issues, delays, controversy, and piracy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 14, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Three major films backed by Kannada-based banner KVN Productions - Jana Nayagan, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and KD: The Devil are facing multiple hurdles, ranging from censorship issues and delays to controversies and piracy. The films feature leading actors Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, and Dhruva Sarja, respectively.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a close associate of KVN Productions admitted that the banner is going through a difficult phase but remains committed to releasing all three films.
Jana Nayagan Stuck In Legal, Censorship And Leak Crisis
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was initially expected to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026. The political action thriller was also widely seen as Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics, which added to its massive hype.
The film was scheduled for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026. In late 2025 and early 2026, expectations were extremely high. The trailer broke records by becoming the most-watched Tamil film trailer in 24 hours with 83.7 million views. The film was reportedly mounted on a huge budget of around Rs 300-500 crore, with its digital rights initially sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 120 crore. However, by April 2026, the situation had changed completely.
The film ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over "politically sensitive" content. The issue escalated into a legal battle, involving the Madras High Court and later reaching the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene. The CBFC's revising committee also reportedly suggested that the film be reviewed by the Election Commission of India.
Adding to the problems, reports now suggest that Amazon Prime Video has backed out of its OTT deal due to the uncertainty around the release.
The biggest setback came on April 10, 2026, when the entire film was leaked online in high definition. The leak has reportedly caused huge losses to the makers and triggered outrage across the film industry. Several actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, R Madhavan, and Rishab Shetty, condemned piracy.
KVN Productions issued a public warning stating that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in downloading, sharing, or uploading the film. So far, six people have been arrested, and over 300 piracy links have been removed.
Industry observers say the initial excitement around the film has now reduced, with concerns growing over its financial recovery. While some believe the "final film" factor may still ensure a strong opening, the focus has shifted to whether the project can overcome its current challenges.
Toxic Release Delayed Several Times
Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has also been delayed multiple times. The film was first planned for release in April 2025 and later rescheduled to March 19, 2026. However, just weeks before its release, it was postponed again.
KVN Productions said the delay was due to the Iran-Israel conflict and international market considerations. The film is now expected to be released on June 4.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, an insider said, "We postponed the film from a pan-world perspective. Toxic has now created a huge international market. Releasing it in multiple languages will bring bigger business. Dhurandhar 2 will not be affected much by the Iran-Israel war, and it isn't releasing in Muslim countries anyway. We are not stepping back due to competition. Yash's film has strong overseas demand, so we shifted the release date."
However, some industry insiders believe that pending production work and competition from other films may also be reasons behind the delay.
KD: The Devil Faces Song Controversy, Certification Issues
KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by Prem, has landed in controversy over a song titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar).
The song was criticised for being allegedly obscene, leading to protests and even discussions in Parliament. Following the backlash, the song was removed from YouTube.
Director Prem later issued an apology, saying, "There was no intention of obscenity while writing the song. It has been interpreted differently. If it hurt anyone, I apologise. I will rewrite and re-upload the song."
The film is also facing issues with certification. While the regional censor board suggested an 'A' certificate and asked for minor changes, the central board has referred it to the revising committee, delaying the process further.
"It's All Bad Timing" - Says KVN Insider
Reacting to the situation, a close associate of KVN Productions told ETV Bharat, "Yes, KD has been sent to the revising committee. There's nothing we can do; we must follow censorship rules. We are trying to release the film within this month as planned."
When asked why all three films are facing issues at the same time, the insider said, "Our time isn't good right now. It's all bad timing. We have made these films on a grand scale. Delivering them to the audience is our job. The rest is up to the audience. But releasing these three films is our responsibility."