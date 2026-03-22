ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inside The Making Of Ranveer Singh's Scariest Look In Dhurandhar 2

Inside The Making Of Ranveer Singh's Scariest Look In Dhurandhar 2 ( Photo: IG, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The recently released movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is not just ruling the box office but is also making waves for its intense visuals and detailed character transformations. The spy action thriller movie, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is particularly making waves with the hallucination scene featuring Ranveer Singh. (Spoiler Alert: The following details reveal key scenes from the film.) One scene in the movie depicts Hamza Ali Mazari, the character played by Ranveer, appearing as a terrifying hallucination to his old friend Pinda, who is played by Udaybir Sandhu. This scene is shot at a time when Pinda is high on drugs and sees Hamza in a haunting form, sporting an ash-grey complexion, white hair, and dark veins on his body. This visual was created by makeup and prosthetics designer Preetisheel Singh, who shared behind-the-scenes details on Instagram. Calling it a "ghost born of shadows," she explained how the look was designed to reflect Pinda's disturbed mental state.