Inside The Making Of Ranveer Singh's Scariest Look In Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's terrifying hallucination look in Dhurandhar: The Revenge was created using detailed prosthetics, makeup, and lighting to reflect Pinda's drug-induced mental state.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 22, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The recently released movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is not just ruling the box office but is also making waves for its intense visuals and detailed character transformations. The spy action thriller movie, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is particularly making waves with the hallucination scene featuring Ranveer Singh.
(Spoiler Alert: The following details reveal key scenes from the film.)
One scene in the movie depicts Hamza Ali Mazari, the character played by Ranveer, appearing as a terrifying hallucination to his old friend Pinda, who is played by Udaybir Sandhu. This scene is shot at a time when Pinda is high on drugs and sees Hamza in a haunting form, sporting an ash-grey complexion, white hair, and dark veins on his body.
This visual was created by makeup and prosthetics designer Preetisheel Singh, who shared behind-the-scenes details on Instagram. Calling it a "ghost born of shadows," she explained how the look was designed to reflect Pinda's disturbed mental state.
According to the team, transforming Ranveer Singh into this frightening version took several hours. A group of four to five experts worked together on different aspects of his look, including his face, beard, hair, and neck. Special attention was given to creating sharp facial textures, darkened eyes, and prominent veins to enhance the eerie effect.
The lighting also played an important role in this case. Coloured lights in the background added depth to the scene, which gave an effective impact to the hallucination on screen.
The scene occurs during an emotional reunion between two characters in Lyari. The meeting starts off as a reunion after years, but things turn sour, resulting in a confrontation due to Pinda’s unstable state. The hallucination does not only bring drama to the scene but also indicates the level of impact on the character.
Fans and film experts have appreciated the effort that went into transforming this scene. They have regarded it as one of the highlights of the film and one of the things that has helped Dhurandhar stand out on a global level.
Dhurandhar 2 follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer, who transforms into a spy operating in Pakistan. The story continues from the previous instalment and focuses on his rise in the underworld. Besides Ranveer, the flick also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in key roles.
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