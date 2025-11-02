ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday: Farah Khan, KJo Offer Glimpse; Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday Join Alibaug Celebrations

Designer Manish Malhotra also joined the chorus of wishes, posting, "The one and only @iamsrk… from the 90s to now, you're the same person always — stylish, fittest, and the best everywhere." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shares a long association with Shah Rukh as the state's brand ambassador, penned a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter): "A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma."

Farah Khan took to social media to share two affectionate pictures with Shah Rukh. In one photo, she's seen kissing him on the cheek; in another, the two share a warm hug. Both dressed casually, Shah Rukh sported a grey T-shirt, matching trousers, and a white beanie, while Farah wore a bright pink top. Captioning her post, she wrote, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (sic)." The pictures captured their enduring friendship that has spanned over two decades, through iconic collaborations like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked his 60th birthday on November 2 at his Alibaug residence, surrounded by close friends and family. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, one of SRK's closest friends, treated fans to inside glimpses from the intimate bash, while colleagues like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji added to the celebration.

The Alibaug celebration saw the attendance of many from SRK's inner circle. Karan Johar shared a playful selfie with Rani Mukerji, with Ananya Panday visible dancing in the background. Captioning it "Guess the photo bomber?", KJo gave fans a glimpse into the fun-filled evening. Ananya dazzled in a golden halter-neck dress, while Rani kept it elegant as always.

Farah also shared a humorous clip from the M2M ferry en route to Alibaug, featuring Karan and others. In the video, Farah cheerfully says, "Guys, we are on this RoRo to Alibaug and look who's here!" Karan responds in his trademark wit, "Thank you for inviting me, this is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience." The lighthearted exchange perfectly captured the camaraderie that defines SRK's circle of friends.

Meanwhile, back in Mumbai, thousands of fans gathered outside King Khan's home, Mannat, to celebrate their idol's 60th birthday. The scene was as grand as ever with a sea of banners, and "We love you SRK!" echoing through the streets of Bandra. Fans from across the country travelled long distances to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Among them was Prince Singh from Kolkata, who, along with his group "SRK Warriors," undertook a 33-hour train journey to Mumbai. "We came all the way just to see him wave once. It's worth every second," he told media.

Fans Gather Outside Mannat in Thousands On SRK's 60th Birthday (Photo: ANI)

Shah Rukh's journey from a Delhi theatre artist to one of the biggest film stars in the world remains the stuff of legend. From his early TV appearances in Fauji and Circus to becoming the nation's "King of Romance" with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, his rise has been nothing short of cinematic. Over three decades later, the love he commands across generations is a testament to his enduring appeal.