ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inji Vellam First Look Out: Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi Share Romantic Moment In Mani Ratnam's Next

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has revealed the title of his next film, putting an end to the wait surrounding his upcoming project. Titled Inji Vellam, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. The makers also unveiled its first-look motion poster today, on September 7.

The glimpse gives fans their first look at the two actors together. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are shown in an intimate moment in the rain, hinting that the film will explore a romantic relationship. However, there is still no word on the characters they play or the story the film will tell.

The title and first look were shared by the film’s production team on social media. While the makers have chosen to keep most details under wraps, reports suggest that Kolkata has been one of the major shooting locations for the project.