Inji Vellam First Look Out: Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi Share Romantic Moment In Mani Ratnam's Next
Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, gets its first look, with AR Rahman composing music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has revealed the title of his next film, putting an end to the wait surrounding his upcoming project. Titled Inji Vellam, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. The makers also unveiled its first-look motion poster today, on September 7.
The glimpse gives fans their first look at the two actors together. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are shown in an intimate moment in the rain, hinting that the film will explore a romantic relationship. However, there is still no word on the characters they play or the story the film will tell.
The title and first look were shared by the film’s production team on social media. While the makers have chosen to keep most details under wraps, reports suggest that Kolkata has been one of the major shooting locations for the project.
A key highlight of Inji Vellam is the return of AR Rahman as its music composer. Rahman has been a regular collaborator of Mani Ratnam, with the filmmaker and composer working together on several well-known projects.
The movie has also brought together a strong technical crew. Avik Mukhopadhyay is in charge of the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad is editing the film.
Inji Vellam is backed by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth. The film is being made under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and is expected to arrive in theatres in January 2027. For Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, the film marks an interesting new combination.
Vijay Sethupathi has several films coming up. They include Slum Dog with director Puri Jagannadh, a film with Balaji Tharaneedharan, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Pocket Novel and Raj & DK’s Farzi 2. He is also hosting Bigg Boss Tamil.
Sai Pallavi will next be seen in the much-awaited Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. She also has OM: Chapter 1, which stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela.