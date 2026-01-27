ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Viral 'Civic Sense' Video, Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds To Public Shoot Controversy: 'I Was Well Aware...'

Hyderabad: Social media influencer Amulya Rattan has finally addressed the heavy backlash she faced after a video from a public shoot went viral on social media. The video triggered a debate on influencer behavior, public spaces, and civic sense, apart from the trolling that Amulya faced online.

The video that went viral featured Amulya creating a "fit check" video on a public road. In the clip, she is seen walking backwards while filming herself when a pedestrian accidentally walks into her camera frame for a few seconds. Visibly annoyed, she is heard saying, "Zero, zero sense hai. Koyi video bana raha hoga beech mein ghus jao bhai. Kahan hai civic sense? Aur koyi sorry, galti se nikal gaya, jo bhi, kuch bhi nahi, bas nikal jayenge bhai...ugh! Mujhe choti choti cheeze bahut irritate karti hai... kyuki... I don't know."

The video quickly went viral, with many users criticising her for acting entitled and forgetting that public roads are meant for everyone. Soon after, the clip turned into a trend, with several users recreating similar videos to mock her. Social media personality Orry also joined the trend.

As the backlash intensified, Amulya Rattan took to Instagram to share her side of the story and apologise for her words. Explaining what led to the incident, she said, "Uss din main bas ek simple outfit check video record kar rahi thi, and I was well aware that I was in a public space, and I changed my spot multiple times so that I don't interrupt anyone and no one gets disturbed."