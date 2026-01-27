After Viral 'Civic Sense' Video, Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds To Public Shoot Controversy: 'I Was Well Aware...'
Influencer Amulya Rattan broke her silence on her viral 'civic sense' video, apologised for her remarks, and condemned the abuse and threats she received online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media influencer Amulya Rattan has finally addressed the heavy backlash she faced after a video from a public shoot went viral on social media. The video triggered a debate on influencer behavior, public spaces, and civic sense, apart from the trolling that Amulya faced online.
The video that went viral featured Amulya creating a "fit check" video on a public road. In the clip, she is seen walking backwards while filming herself when a pedestrian accidentally walks into her camera frame for a few seconds. Visibly annoyed, she is heard saying, "Zero, zero sense hai. Koyi video bana raha hoga beech mein ghus jao bhai. Kahan hai civic sense? Aur koyi sorry, galti se nikal gaya, jo bhi, kuch bhi nahi, bas nikal jayenge bhai...ugh! Mujhe choti choti cheeze bahut irritate karti hai... kyuki... I don't know."
The video quickly went viral, with many users criticising her for acting entitled and forgetting that public roads are meant for everyone. Soon after, the clip turned into a trend, with several users recreating similar videos to mock her. Social media personality Orry also joined the trend.
As the backlash intensified, Amulya Rattan took to Instagram to share her side of the story and apologise for her words. Explaining what led to the incident, she said, "Uss din main bas ek simple outfit check video record kar rahi thi, and I was well aware that I was in a public space, and I changed my spot multiple times so that I don't interrupt anyone and no one gets disturbed."
She further said that she was trying not to block anyone and kept shifting locations. Amulya also revealed that before the incident, a group of men stood behind her, stared at her and made her feel uncomfortable, which forced her to keep changing spots.
Clarifying the intent behind the viral clip, she said that the video was never meant for a large audience. According to her, it was posted as a Snapchat Story that was supposed to disappear in 24 hours, and she deleted it shortly after uploading.
Amulya said that she could have reacted better in the situation. She said, "My choice of words could have been better, and I genuinely take that as a learning." She also apologised to those who felt hurt by the video, adding, "I am really sorry, ki agar kisi ki sentiments heart hue toh."
At the same time, the influencer strongly condemned the abuse and threats she received after the video went viral. She shared screenshots of abusive messages and said, "Mujhe uss ek video ki wajah se threats aur verbal abuse sunne ko mil rahe hai. Do I deserve that?"
Some users supported Amulya and appreciated her apology. However, many others continued to criticise her and mock her response.
