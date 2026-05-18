ETV Bharat / entertainment

EXCLUSIVE | Cannes 2026: Indira Dhar Launches New Hindi Project At Film Festival, Talks About Indian Cinema's Global Rise

Dhar also shared her hopes for Indian cinema on the international platform. She said, “As a filmmaker, I want more Indian filmmakers to come forward and make the global market a platform for Indian cinema. It has always been my wish that every year, at least one Indian film is part of the official selection. Cannes is one of the world’s biggest film festivals, and I truly hope more Indian filmmakers get the opportunity to be there.”

She further added, “The film is currently under production. This project is extremely important for me because, after Putul, this is the second film being fully produced by IKA. In Echoes of Valour, I worked with Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi. Now, in A Tale of Two Women, I am working with Chhaya and Ritu di. The actresses are very important to me. I am very happy that this film is happening.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat from Cannes, Indira Dhar said, “A Tale of Two Women is being made around middle-aged women and their lives. I want to make the film in such a way that people across the world can connect with it. I want it to become an international film. Sayan and I were present at the poster launch of the film. We received a very positive response for the project at the Bharat Pavilion.”

Hyderabad: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Indira Dhar has returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year. This year, the director launched her next Hindi film, A Tale of Two Women, which stars Rituparna Sengupta and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. Alongside the new project, Dhar also took forward work on her upcoming film Echoes of Valour at Cannes 2026.

Over the last few years, Cannes has become an important part of Dhar’s filmmaking journey. She first grabbed attention with her Bengali film Putul, which was screened at the Marché du Film section of the festival. The film later entered the Oscars conversation and brought international recognition to the filmmaker.

One of the biggest highlights of Putul was its music. The song Iti Maa received Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories at the 2025 Academy Awards. Composer Sayan Ganguly, who worked on the film, became the only Bengali composer to receive two Oscar nominations for the same project. He will now reunite with Dhar for A Tale of Two Women, handling both the music and background score.

Last year, Dhar attended Cannes to launch Echoes of Valour, an India-South Africa co-production unveiled by Shekhar Kapur at the Bharat Pavilion. Produced under Dhar’s banner, IKA Studios, along with Arden Slate, the film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. The film is based on the life of the parents of war martyr Anirban Bandyopadhyay.

This year, however, the spotlight is also on A Tale of Two Women, a Hindi film centred on the lives of middle-aged women and their emotional journeys. The project aims to resonate with audiences across the world and emerge as an internationally relatable story. The film received a positive response during its poster launch at the India Pavilion in Cannes. It will be edited by National Award-winning editor Arghyakamal Mitra.

Filmmaker Indira Dhar (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Talking about her journey, Indira said, “Cannes is a place that has given me an important platform to showcase my films. At the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, I launched my two films, Putul and Echoes of Valour. I did not come from a film-oriented family or background where I received extra support or encouragement for my professional growth. My journey and struggle have been extremely difficult, yet deeply fulfilling and meaningful.”

She further added, “Many people tried to hold me back or suppress me, but each time I stayed determined and kept working towards my goals. This year, I am taking two projects to the Cannes Film Festival, both of which deal with important social issues.”

Filmmaker Indira Dhar (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The filmmaker also revealed that her production house, IKA Studios (Indira and Kabir Studios), is now recognised as an Oscar-recognised banner after Putul qualified in multiple Academy Award categories.

Apart from showcasing her films, Indira Dhar is also set to attend Cannes 2026 as one of the speakers at the Bharat Pavilion.