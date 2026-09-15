ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Young Filmmaker Stanzin Jigmet Wins Gold At Student Academy Awards

Toronto: Making India proud, Stanzin Jigmet, a young filmmaker from Ladakh, has won Gold at the 53rd Student Academy Awards ceremony. He received the prestigious honour for his film 'The Dragon Letter'. Earlier in August, when the winners were announced, he expressed his happiness through a post on Instagram.

Jigmet wrote, "The Dragon Letter @thedragonletter has won a Student Academy Award 2026. From the remote village of Mulbekh in Ladakh, in the Indian Himalayas, to the Academy—this journey still feels unreal. This award belongs to my family, friends, cast, crew, @escac, @pixelchallengerfilms and everyone who believed in me and in this deeply personal story.

Where we come from does not limit how far our stories can travel. #TheDragonLetter #StudentAcademyAwards #Ladakh #IndianCinema."