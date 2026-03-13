India's Most Glorious Oscar Moment, A Hospital Bed And A Legend
Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, where India has little to cheer for, let's revisit the nation's most glorious moment at the prestigious award gala.
Hyderabad: The century-old Indian film industry has been sending entries to the Oscars since 1957 (Mother India for the 30th Academy Awards). But India has often been met with disappointment when it comes to clinching the coveted golden statuette. Only a handful of Indian talents have made it to the Oscars. And there is only one filmmaker whose name shines bright in the history of Indians at the Oscars. No brownie points for guessing. The name is Satyajit Ray.
So far, 2023 has been a significant year for the country winning three Oscars: Naatu Naatu (from RRR) won Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film, and All That Breathes won Best Documentary Feature. However, India has returned to its dry spell at the Oscars, as the country's official entry, Homebound, for the 98th Academy Awards did not make it to the nominations.
While we do not have much to look forward to at the Oscars 2026 except Priyanka Chopra as a presenter and winning chances riding on Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir’s double documentary nominations, let's look back at the most glorious moment for Indian cinema at the Oscars: Satyajit Ray winning the Honorary Oscar.
In 1992, Ray became the first Indian filmmaker and, to date, the only from the country to receive an Honorary Oscar. But did you know the maverick accepted it from a hospital bed in Kolkata?
Had Ray been well, he would have graced the occasion with his charming personality. Imagine his 6'4" tall frame on stage and him delivering the acceptance speech in his commanding, deep baritone voice, which matched his imposing stature. Ray would have accepted the Oscar statuette from none other than Audrey Hepburn, who, in Ray's honour delivered a warm introduction.
“This year, the Academy Board of Governors has voted to award an honorary Oscar to the great Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Mr. Ray has been making films for almost four decades,” said Audrey, looking her stunning best in an asymmetrical fuchsia pink evening gown.
She further added:
“The Academy recognises Mr. Ray's rare mastery of the art of motion pictures and of his profound humanism, which has had an indelible influence on filmmakers and audiences throughout the world. He has said that he aims to capture both what is unique in the Indian experience and that which is universal. Unfortunately, Mr. Ray is not well and cannot be with us tonight, but he is able to speak with us from his hospital room in Calcutta.”
The thought of Audrey and Satyajit on the same stage sounds amazing. But Ray delivered his acceptance speech from the hospital due to ill health. Donning his signature spectacles and a shawl, his voice was frail, and his frame was weaker, but he was still commanding attention. In his acceptance speech, the legendary director shared his gratitude for world cinema.
Holding the Oscar with both hands, Ray said:
“Well, it's an extraordinary experience for me to be here tonight to receive this magnificent award, certainly the best achievement of my moviemaking career. As a small schoolboy, I was terribly interested in cinema, became a film fan, wrote to Deanna Durbin, got a reply, was delighted; wrote to Ginger Rogers, didn't get a reply. Then, of course, I got interested in cinema as an art form and I wrote a 12-page letter to Billy Wilder after seeing Double Indemnity. He didn't reply either. Well, there you are. But I have learned everything I've learned about the craft of cinema from the making of American films.”
He further said:
“I've been watching American films very carefully over the years and I love them for what they entertain and then later love them for what they taught. So I express my gratitude to American cinema, to the Motion Picture Association who have given me this award and who made me so proud. Thank you very, very much.”
The speech evoked a great round of applause from Audrey Hepburn and the attendees.
Meanwhile, back in Kolkata, less than a month later, tragedy struck. On April 23, 1992, the world lost this cinematic genius at the age of 70.
While Ray remains the brightest star shining at the Oscars for India, the country continues to look forward to another genius who, as Audrey Hepburn said, can “capture both what is unique in the Indian experience and that which is universal.”
