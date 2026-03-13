ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Most Glorious Oscar Moment, A Hospital Bed And A Legend

Hyderabad: The century-old Indian film industry has been sending entries to the Oscars since 1957 (Mother India for the 30th Academy Awards). But India has often been met with disappointment when it comes to clinching the coveted golden statuette. Only a handful of Indian talents have made it to the Oscars. And there is only one filmmaker whose name shines bright in the history of Indians at the Oscars. No brownie points for guessing. The name is Satyajit Ray.

So far, 2023 has been a significant year for the country winning three Oscars: Naatu Naatu (from RRR) won Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film, and All That Breathes won Best Documentary Feature. However, India has returned to its dry spell at the Oscars, as the country's official entry, Homebound, for the 98th Academy Awards did not make it to the nominations.

While we do not have much to look forward to at the Oscars 2026 except Priyanka Chopra as a presenter and winning chances riding on Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir’s double documentary nominations, let's look back at the most glorious moment for Indian cinema at the Oscars: Satyajit Ray winning the Honorary Oscar.

In 1992, Ray became the first Indian filmmaker and, to date, the only from the country to receive an Honorary Oscar. But did you know the maverick accepted it from a hospital bed in Kolkata?

Had Ray been well, he would have graced the occasion with his charming personality. Imagine his 6'4" tall frame on stage and him delivering the acceptance speech in his commanding, deep baritone voice, which matched his imposing stature. Ray would have accepted the Oscar statuette from none other than Audrey Hepburn, who, in Ray's honour delivered a warm introduction.

“This year, the Academy Board of Governors has voted to award an honorary Oscar to the great Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Mr. Ray has been making films for almost four decades,” said Audrey, looking her stunning best in an asymmetrical fuchsia pink evening gown.