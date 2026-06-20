ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Got Latent Season 2: Release Date, Time, And Where to Watch Samay Raina's Show

Samay announced that IGT Season 2 will stream on both Netflix and YouTube. The first episode drops today, June 20, 2026, at 7 PM on both the platforms.

After the controversial debut, Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent is back. Announcing second installment of the show, Samay hinted that this time the show is going to be bigger and better than the previous season which streamed only on YouTube.

Hyderabad: After two years of the controversial debut of India's Got Lalent, standup comic Samay Raina announced season 2. The show will simulcast on Netflix and YouTube. IGT S2 aside, he also teased another collaboration with Netflix.

Season 1 premiered on June 14, 2024. With 12 episodes, the show ran through the end of the year. Hosted by Raina, IGT quickly became a fan favorite for its unfiltered roast format and celebrity guests. Across the season, musicians like Raftaar, Tony Kakkar, and KR$NA appeared in different episodes. Digital creators like Urfi Javed, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija also came on as guest judges. The mix of rap, pop, and internet culture kept each episode unpredictable.

The IGT Controversy

Then came the storm. In February 2025, controversy erupted over obscene comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the show. Samay pulled the plug, made all episodes private on YouTube on Feb 12, 2025.

For months, it looked like the show was done. But clips kept resurfacing. By November 2025, Samay hinted he was thinking of bringing it back. In April 2026, his stand-up special Still Alive made it official. He joked that “Season 1 couldn’t have ended on a higher note” and confirmed that he is working on IGT S2.

India's Got Latent Returns With Same Chaos?

In the promotional video, Samay promises the show will have the same elements that made the first season blow up. Does that mean controversy is inevitable? We’ll find out when the show airs this evening at 7 PM.

Samay also teased “something special” coming on Netflix with him. The comedian kept the details under wraps for now.