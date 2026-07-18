ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Got Latent Season 2 Ep 3: 'Man-Hater' Bihar Teacher Gets Season's First Unanimous Zero, Sparks Huge Debate Online

As part of her audition, she wrote, "Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai," while talking about what she wanted to do in the future. She also said she wanted a "joru ka gulaam" as her husband.

During her introduction, Sakshi described herself as a "man hater" and said she disliked all men, including her own father and brother. She also called herself a feminist and made several remarks about men and relationships. Her comments left both the judges and the audience uncomfortable.

The judges panel this week included Raghu Ram of Roadies fame, music composer Vishal Dadlani, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj Mehra alongside Samay. The panel was entertaining, but the center of attention was Sakshi Jha. A teacher and social media influencer from Bihar, Sakshi was the first contestant of Season 2 to receive zero points from all the judges.

Hyderabad: The third episode of Samya Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2 dropped on Friday evening. The show featured a star-studded panel. But it was one contestant who became the biggest talking point of the episode.

Interestingly, before her performance, Sakshi rated herself an eight out of ten. However, her confidence did not match with the panel's judgment. Her comments failed to impress the judges. Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra all gave her zero points, making it the first unanimous zero of Season 2.

The awkward moment did not end there. Samay then turned to the audience and asked them how they would rate her performance. The response was immediate as the crowd started chanting, "Zero." Even many women in the audience agreed with the panel's verdict.

During the exchange, Samay also responded to Sakshi's claim of being a feminist and tried to make her understand how man-hating and feminism are not synonyms. He remarked that women had achieved progress through years of struggle and that her comments only pushed that progress backwards. Raghu Ram also added a humorous remark, saying that after listening to Sakshi, people would end up loving men even more.

Soon after the episode dropped, IGL S2 clips featuring Sakshi went viral on social media. Many social media users criticised her views, calling them an example of "toxic feminism." Others accused her of promoting double standards instead of equality. A section on social media was convinced that she deployed a provocative strategy to grab attention on and after the show. To an extent, the notion proved true. Despite receiving the lowest score on the show, Sakshi became the episode's most-discussed contestant.

Sakshi has over 13K followers on Instagram, where her bio describes her as "Patriarchy's worst nightmare." Her appearance on IGL S2 has increased public interest in her social media presence.

India's Got Latent Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and YouTube. After a controversial first season, the show is once again making headlines. However, unlike the previous episode, where Geni Kamki, a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh, won hearts with her talent and personality, the latest episode has gone viral for a very different reason.