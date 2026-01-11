Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43
Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang passed away at 43 due to cardiac arrest, leaving fans and the music industry in shock.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 11, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST|
Updated : January 11, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Prashant Tamang, a singer and actor who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3, has reportedly died. He was 43. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest.
After winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant Tamang became a household name. His victory was historic, mainly owing to the huge number of votes he garnered, but also owing to the overwhelming support received from the Nepali-speaking Gorkha community in India and abroad.
Following news of his death, his Indian Idol co-contestant Amit Paul shared an emotional note on Instagram Story. Posting a throwback picture of Tamang, he wrote, "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling, Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."
Before entering the world of entertainment, he worked in the Kolkata Police. His background as a policeman gave him a lot of respect in public perception on the show, owing to discipline and humility combined with a grounded personality. Unlike many technically flamboyant singers, his performances were known for their simplicity and emotional sincerity.
After winning Indian Idol, he dropped his first album, Dhanyavaad, in 2007. The songs performed in Hindi and Nepali were quite popular in eastern India and Nepal. Though he did a few Hindi and regional film playback songs, he never became a regular name in Bollywood music. Over time, he focused more on Nepali-language music, where he built a loyal and steady fan base.
Tamang was also into acting and appeared in various Nepali films, namely Gorkha Paltan, a film that paid homage to the Gorkha military's historical legacy. He was seen recently in the second season of the much-acclaimed streaming series Paatal Lok, where he was seen playing the role of an assassin.
