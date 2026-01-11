ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43

Mumbai: Prashant Tamang, a singer and actor who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3, has reportedly died. He was 43. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant Tamang became a household name. His victory was historic, mainly owing to the huge number of votes he garnered, but also owing to the overwhelming support received from the Nepali-speaking Gorkha community in India and abroad.

Following news of his death, his Indian Idol co-contestant Amit Paul shared an emotional note on Instagram Story. Posting a throwback picture of Tamang, he wrote, "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling, Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."