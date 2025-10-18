ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Film 'Dupki' Premieres At Beijing Children Festival Without Its cast; Director Says Denied Visa

Beijing: Indian comedy film 'Dupki', which explores the dreams of three growing-up children from different backgrounds, premiered at the 6th Beijing International Children’s Festival on Saturday, albeit without its director and cast. The four-day event, which began on October 16, featured 62 films, festival official Gavin Lee told PTI.

However, Dupki was screened at the festival without the presence of its director and actors, as they could not get visas. "It is a pity that the filmmakers could not get visas," Gavin said.

Director Abhay Punjabi said that despite his film being selected for screening, none of the Dupki team could obtain visas to travel to Beijing. Punjabi told PTI that his visa application was rejected by the Chinese Embassy in Delhi.

Punjabi said he had submitted the visa application along with the official letter of invitation from the organisers, but his application was "rejected" and no reasons were given for the rejection.

“They did not mention any problem with my application,” he said, adding that no one from the Dupki team could attend the film festival.

Punjabi, who was associated with the Pune-based Film and Television Institute, directed Dupki as his first independent film after working on several projects, including a series on Mahatma Gandhi.