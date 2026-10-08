It's 'War Mode' For Kamal Haasan As Indian 3 Is Back In Action, Makers Confirm 'Resurgence' Of Senapathy
Indian 3 is finally moving ahead after months of uncertainty, with Kamal Haasan returning as Senapathy and S Shankar resuming work on the franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar’s Indian 3 is finally moving ahead. After months of uncertainty over the film’s future, the makers have confirmed that work on the third instalment of the Indian franchise has begun. The film will see Kamal Haasan return as Senapathy, with Shankar once again writing and directing the project.
Announcing the latest update on social media, the makers shared a new poster and confirmed that Indian 3 is now moving into post-production. The caption read, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in Indian 3: War Mode.” A release date for the film has not been announced yet.
Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. 🔥 The resurgence begins in #Indian3 🇮🇳 War Mode. ⚔️ Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran @anirudhofficial #Siddharth @MSKajalAggarwal @priya_Bshankar @actorsimha @iam_SJSuryah @dop_ravivarman @muthurajthangvl @sundarksam @teamaimpr #Hindustani3 🇮🇳 #Bharateeyudu3 🇮🇳 #WarMode— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 8, 2026
The update comes after there was growing doubt over whether Indian 3 would actually be released. The film was planned as a continuation of Indian 2, with portions of both films being shot together. Indian 2 also ended by teasing the third film, giving viewers a glimpse into Senapathy’s past and introducing his father, Veerasekaran Balram.
The uncertainty increased after Indian 2 failed to perform as expected at the box office. Released in July 2024, the film received largely negative reviews, with its screenplay and execution coming under criticism. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 250 crore, the film reportedly earned around Rs 148-151 crore worldwide.
Indian 2 also saw a major drop in collections after its opening day. The film reportedly earned Rs 25.6 crore nett in India on its first day, but its collection fell to around Rs 3 crore nett on the first Monday.
About Indian 3
Indian 3 will take the story further by going back in time and exploring the life of Veerasekaran Balram, Senapathy’s father. Kamal Haasan will play the freedom fighter, while continuing the story established in Indian 2.
The Indian franchise began in 1996 with Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s first collaboration. Haasan played both Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who fights corruption, and his son Chandru. The film became a major success and won several National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Haasan.
Indian 2 brought Senapathy back nearly three decades later. The film also featured Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and SJ Suryah.
The same actors are expected to return in Indian 3. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Ravi Varman is the cinematographer and Muthuraj Thangavel is the production designer. Subaskaran and GKM Tamil Kumaran are producing the film under the Lyca Productions banner.