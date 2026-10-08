ETV Bharat / entertainment

It's 'War Mode' For Kamal Haasan As Indian 3 Is Back In Action, Makers Confirm 'Resurgence' Of Senapathy

Kamal Haasan's Indian 3 Is Back In Action, Makers Confirm 'Resurgence' Of Senapathy ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar’s Indian 3 is finally moving ahead. After months of uncertainty over the film’s future, the makers have confirmed that work on the third instalment of the Indian franchise has begun. The film will see Kamal Haasan return as Senapathy, with Shankar once again writing and directing the project.

Announcing the latest update on social media, the makers shared a new poster and confirmed that Indian 3 is now moving into post-production. The caption read, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in Indian 3: War Mode.” A release date for the film has not been announced yet.

The update comes after there was growing doubt over whether Indian 3 would actually be released. The film was planned as a continuation of Indian 2, with portions of both films being shot together. Indian 2 also ended by teasing the third film, giving viewers a glimpse into Senapathy’s past and introducing his father, Veerasekaran Balram. The uncertainty increased after Indian 2 failed to perform as expected at the box office. Released in July 2024, the film received largely negative reviews, with its screenplay and execution coming under criticism. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 250 crore, the film reportedly earned around Rs 148-151 crore worldwide.