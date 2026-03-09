ETV Bharat / entertainment

India Wins T20 World Cup: SRK, Ram Charan, Other Stars Celebrate 'World Champions' Men In Blue

India's win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup final sparks nationwide celebration. Celebrities like SRK, Ram Charan Ranveer Singh and others praise the team.

SRK, Ram Charan, Other Stars Celebrate 'World Champions' Team India After Historic T20 Win
SRK, Ram Charan, Other Stars Celebrate 'World Champions' Team India After Historic T20 Win (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 9, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

Hyderabad: The T20 India vs New Zealand final turned into a night of joy and celebration across the country as Team India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. Fans erupted with happiness after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Soon after the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.

From Bollywood to the South film industry, celebrities shared their excitement and pride over India's dominant performance in the T20 India vs New Zealand clash. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reacted with his trademark humour. He shared a short message saying, "Kaha tha nahi dekhunga toh jeet jayenge! Ho gaya!"

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the historic moment online. Sharing a picture of Team India lifting the trophy, he praised the players for their outstanding performance. "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi congratulated the team and called the win a proud moment for the nation. He wrote that the journey was remarkable and praised the team's grit, passion and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Actor Jr NTR admired the calm and confidence shown by the players during the tournament. "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament and brought the trophy home again," he wrote, adding that the nation would sleep peacefully after such a memorable victory.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu described the performance as "full beast mode." In his message, he praised the team's dominance and highlighted strong performances from players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. He said the victory brought joy to 1.4 billion hearts and called it an unforgettable moment.

Actor Ranveer Singh expressed his emotions with a simple post featuring tearful emojis, showing how deeply the victory touched him. Actor Ram Charan applauded the team for defending the title in style. He wrote that champions remain champions and praised the fearless and aggressive cricket that helped India secure the win.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar joined the celebrations with a fun post. Sharing a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, he wrote, "Har Ghar Ka Mahaul 🕺🏼🥁 Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the achievement. She reposted a graphic shared by the Indian cricket team and added the Indian flag emoji to show her pride. Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement about the victory, joining millions of fans celebrating the team's remarkable achievement.

Katrina Kaif joined the celebration, expressing her happiness at India's historic triumph with a string of happy emojis. Her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma congratulated the team with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins."

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a celebratory poster and wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done TEAM INDIA." Actor Shahid Kapoor also praised the team after watching the winning moment. Sharing a clip from the match, he wrote, "Pure class from Team India tonight."

Actor Ajay Devgn summed up the excitement of the night with an energetic message. "My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! Team India you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again!" he wrote.

Apart from them, several other celebrities also joined the celebrations. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, and filmmaker Karan Johar also congratulated the team. Their posts reflected the happiness felt across the country after India successfully defended the T20 World Cup title.

The cricket clash between Team India and New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening, was rounded up with a musical performance by Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh and international star Ricky Martin. Sukhbir kick-started the closing ceremony with his chartbuster 'Oh Ho Ho Ho', prompting the audience to dance to the iconic track.

After his performance, Ricky Martin took to the stage and performed several of his popular numbers. The international star also sang his evergreen hit Maria, with its famous Un, Dos, Tres lyrics reverberating through the stadium. he was also seen joining the crowd dancing to Sukhbir's hit song Oh Ho Ho Ho.

India's commanding performance in the final was powered by strong batting from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, while Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling helped seal the victory.

