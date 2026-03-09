ETV Bharat / entertainment

India Wins T20 World Cup: SRK, Ram Charan, Other Stars Celebrate 'World Champions' Men In Blue

Hyderabad: The T20 India vs New Zealand final turned into a night of joy and celebration across the country as Team India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. Fans erupted with happiness after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Soon after the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.

From Bollywood to the South film industry, celebrities shared their excitement and pride over India's dominant performance in the T20 India vs New Zealand clash. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reacted with his trademark humour. He shared a short message saying, "Kaha tha nahi dekhunga toh jeet jayenge! Ho gaya!"

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the historic moment online. Sharing a picture of Team India lifting the trophy, he praised the players for their outstanding performance. "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

Stars Celebrate 'World Champions' Team India After Historic T20 Win (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi congratulated the team and called the win a proud moment for the nation. He wrote that the journey was remarkable and praised the team's grit, passion and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Actor Jr NTR admired the calm and confidence shown by the players during the tournament. "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament and brought the trophy home again," he wrote, adding that the nation would sleep peacefully after such a memorable victory.