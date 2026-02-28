In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Arundhati Roy's Cult Film With SRK To Release In Theatres After 37 Years
Arundhati Roy's National Award-winning cult film, featuring one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest roles, returns to cinemas in 4K after 37 years.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 28, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: After 37 long years, a small but powerful film is finally getting its big moment. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen, is set to release in theatres across India in March 2026. The film is special for many reasons. It won two National Awards and became a cult classic over time. And it also features one of the earliest screen appearances of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The film was first shown on Doordarshan in 1989. It was made for television and was never released in cinemas. For decades, the only copies available were old recordings made on video cassettes. Many people thought the original print was lost forever. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation, the film has been carefully restored in 4K. The restored version had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. After that warm welcome, the film is finally coming home to Indian theatres.
The story is set in the 1970s in an architecture college in Delhi. It follows Anand Grover, also known as Annie, a fifth-year student who has failed for four years and is trying to clear his final thesis. The film captures student life in a fun and honest way. It shows friendship, rebellion, dreams, and the simple joys of youth. Annie is not a hero in the usual sense. He is confused, funny, and sometimes careless. But he is full of heart.
Arundhati Roy, who wrote the screenplay and also acted in the film, shared her thoughts about its return. She said, "If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's several years' long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film… In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world." She added that the film was made with joy. "There really are no stars. It was all of us," she said.
For Shah Rukh Khan, the film marks one of his earliest cinematic appearances. At that time, he was a young theatre actor in Delhi. His role was small, almost a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. But today, knowing that he would go on to become one of the biggest stars in the world, the appearance feels nostalgic.
Director Pradip Krishen also spoke about how emotional this journey has been for him. He said he left cinema in 1994 because his films were not properly distributed. "So it feels like a dream that a small film I'd made in 1988… has been beautifully restored and premiered in the Classics Section of the Berlinale," he shared. He also said he is grateful that the film will now be shown in cinemas across India. It will release across 14 cities in the country.
The restoration process was not easy. The original 16mm negative had colour fading, scratches, tears, and even mould damage. Experts worked for more than a year to repair and restore the film frame by frame. The result is a clean and vibrant 4K version that keeps the original spirit alive. The film had won two National Awards in 1989 and slowly gained cult status over the years. It is remembered for its sharp humour, honest storytelling, and natural performances. Many viewers feel it showed a kind of student life that had never been seen on Indian screens before.
