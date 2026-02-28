ETV Bharat / entertainment

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Arundhati Roy's Cult Film With SRK To Release In Theatres After 37 Years

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones ( Photo: Film Snippet )

Hyderabad: After 37 long years, a small but powerful film is finally getting its big moment. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen, is set to release in theatres across India in March 2026. The film is special for many reasons. It won two National Awards and became a cult classic over time. And it also features one of the earliest screen appearances of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was first shown on Doordarshan in 1989. It was made for television and was never released in cinemas. For decades, the only copies available were old recordings made on video cassettes. Many people thought the original print was lost forever. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation, the film has been carefully restored in 4K. The restored version had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. After that warm welcome, the film is finally coming home to Indian theatres. The story is set in the 1970s in an architecture college in Delhi. It follows Anand Grover, also known as Annie, a fifth-year student who has failed for four years and is trying to clear his final thesis. The film captures student life in a fun and honest way. It shows friendship, rebellion, dreams, and the simple joys of youth. Annie is not a hero in the usual sense. He is confused, funny, and sometimes careless. But he is full of heart.