In Pictures: The Real Dharmendra

Hyderabad: Mourning his Sholay co-star Dharmendra's demise, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute. Big B did mention Dharmendra's renowned physical presence but spoke more about his endearing simplicity and unsoiled earthiness that he retained despite stardom. The sentiment echoed through glowing tributes that poured in from all quarters on Monday as politicians, sports personalities, the film fraternity, and business leaders mourned the He-Man of Hindi cinema.

The Deol family is one of the prominent film families in Hindi cinema. Despite their stature in the industry and the abundant love and support of their loyal fan base, the Deols are known for leading a low-profile life, a trait likely imbibed from the patriarch of the family. The simplicity, humility, and warmth of Dharmendra that everyone is talking about were seemingly not attained by practice. The actor was capable of leaving city lights and red carpets to find peace amid nature, nurturing a family-like bond with a fan, and finding the meaning of life in simple joys. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. So, we bring you glimpses of the actor that show the recent tributes were not empty words of praise for the late superstar, but hold a mirror to who he was in real life.

The picture here shows Dharmendra busy cooking, not with fancy cookware and a modular kitchen but somewhere in the countryside on a kerosene stove. While he is busy cooking, a kid standing with a bucket in hand looks on with a smile on his face. The child seen with Dharmendra in the pictures is none other than his son, Sunny Deol, absorbing his father's down-to-earth persona.

The real man behind the "He-Man" tag (Photo: IANS)

Dharmendra came to Mumbai, the city of dreams, but not without carrying a piece of Punjab in his heart. In his state, the charpai or manja, holds cultural significance, as after physically demanding days in the farmlands, people find immediate rest on simple charpais. This picture of Dharmendra unwinding on a charpai without cushiony comforts. Interestingly, a car behind him hints at the fact that the comforts were within reach. The picture reflects how his connection with his land was untouched by the gloss of the stardom that he attained in his glorious career.