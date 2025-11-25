In Pictures: The Real Dharmendra
Hyderabad: Mourning his Sholay co-star Dharmendra's demise, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute. Big B did mention Dharmendra's renowned physical presence but spoke more about his endearing simplicity and unsoiled earthiness that he retained despite stardom. The sentiment echoed through glowing tributes that poured in from all quarters on Monday as politicians, sports personalities, the film fraternity, and business leaders mourned the He-Man of Hindi cinema.
The Deol family is one of the prominent film families in Hindi cinema. Despite their stature in the industry and the abundant love and support of their loyal fan base, the Deols are known for leading a low-profile life, a trait likely imbibed from the patriarch of the family. The simplicity, humility, and warmth of Dharmendra that everyone is talking about were seemingly not attained by practice. The actor was capable of leaving city lights and red carpets to find peace amid nature, nurturing a family-like bond with a fan, and finding the meaning of life in simple joys. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. So, we bring you glimpses of the actor that show the recent tributes were not empty words of praise for the late superstar, but hold a mirror to who he was in real life.
The picture here shows Dharmendra busy cooking, not with fancy cookware and a modular kitchen but somewhere in the countryside on a kerosene stove. While he is busy cooking, a kid standing with a bucket in hand looks on with a smile on his face. The child seen with Dharmendra in the pictures is none other than his son, Sunny Deol, absorbing his father's down-to-earth persona.
Dharmendra came to Mumbai, the city of dreams, but not without carrying a piece of Punjab in his heart. In his state, the charpai or manja, holds cultural significance, as after physically demanding days in the farmlands, people find immediate rest on simple charpais. This picture of Dharmendra unwinding on a charpai without cushiony comforts. Interestingly, a car behind him hints at the fact that the comforts were within reach. The picture reflects how his connection with his land was untouched by the gloss of the stardom that he attained in his glorious career.
Though he moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams and made new friends in the industry, Dharmendra did not forget life and people before films. This picture he shared on social media is in remembrance of one of his close friends, Ibrahim. The two friends got clicked in a studio in Malerkotla. It could be the same studio owned by a certain Jaan Mohammad, who clicked Dharmendra's pictures that turned out to be his ticket to filmdom.
Dharmendra's Ikkis co-star Suhasini Mulay recently revealed that she witnessed how genuinely the veteran loved his fans. The actor once revealed that he hugged a Pakistani fan at the airport when the latter, with misty eyes, expressed his admiration. His bond with a diehard fan who later became a family member is well known. In the picture above, the actor is seen with Aroon Softa, a fan-turned-friend whom he met nearly two decades ago during a holiday. Aroon grew so close to the actor that the two even went on a holiday together.
Several pictures and videos on his social media handle reflect his fondness for farming. He remained a son of the soil till his body permitted. Even in his 80s, the actor would get on a tractor to plow the field. In his later years, the veteran had shifted base to his farm property in Lonavala. Yash Chopra once said, "Mumbai is infectious. Once you start living in Mumbai, I don’t think you can live anywhere else." But for Dharmedra, the city never replaced the pull for the land.
The picture here dates back to the Covid-induced lockdown. Taking to his social media handle, a joyous Dharmendra shared with his followers that he was "very excited," showing them bananas and chikoos grown by him at his farms.
Dharmendra spent fewer years in his village than in Mumbai. He moved to the city when he was young. Over six decades of city life and having travelled the world shooting for films, however, could not undermine his bond with the land.
