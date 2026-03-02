ETV Bharat / entertainment

In Accused, Ambition Makes A Woman Visible, And Visibility Makes Her Vulnerable

While her professional life is hit by a storm, her personal life too takes a blow. The world turns against Geetika just when she is on track for a promotion, a transfer to a new city, and is in the process of adopting a baby. Her ambition suddenly becomes her vulnerability.

The story of Accused revolves around Dr Geetika Sen, played by Konkona, and her partner Dr Meera, essayed by Pratibha. When Geetika, a celebrated queer doctor in London, is accused of sexual misconduct, her life turns upside down. Geetika is not new to complaints. She has been called rude, bossy, arrogant, and strict before. But never a sexual predator. The reputation she built over years begins falling apart like a house of cards.

Hyderabad: 'Give To Gain’ is the theme of International Women’s Day 2026. The thought behind it is when we give, we gain and forge gender equality through abundant giving. A little over a week to Women’s Day, Accused dropped on Netflix, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead. The psychological thriller directed by Anubhuti Kashyap touches upon many things, but mainly it sheds light on how a woman often has to pay a penalty for her ambition and why.

The 106-minute drama with a queer couple at the center does not rely on tantalising scenes, yet it convincingly conveys the bond that the leading pair shares. Anubhuti’s gaze is clear about what she aims to convey. The filmmaker adds complexity to the narration by making her accomplished leading lady flawed and difficult. She has not made Konkona’s Geetika a likable character. She gives results. She gives competence, and her competence comes with baggage. She gives discipline but not the softness that is expected of a woman.

Geetika is not mean, but she is not a people pleaser either. For her, everything must be done with precision as demanded in the medical profession because lives hang in the balance. While she works to this standard, she expects the same from others and that becomes a problem. The same authority that might be admired in a man becomes isolating in her.

The film also talks about the vulnerability that comes with visibility and the loneliness at the top. Geetika is not just a woman in power she is also a queer woman in power. Her position makes her more visible, and therefore more scrutinised. She also fails to recognise that the new generation resists top-down authority and prefers leaders who are approachable.

While Accused sheds light on how a woman has to pay a penalty for her ambition, it also subtly questions the ecosystem that demands warmth before it accepts authority from women. In trying to clean her tarnished image, Geetika realises how fragile reputations are when empathy has not preceded power. The ladder she aims to climb is not just professional but personal. Women are encouraged to rise, but when they do, they are scrutinised more harshly and forgiven less easily. In a world that expects women to nurture before they lead, she learns that sometimes one has to "give" empathy, understanding, collaboration to truly "gain" stability and respect.