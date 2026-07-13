ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged: Who Is Her Fiance Krish Agrawal?

Since then, fans and celebrities have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Khushi Kapoor called the proposal "Cute," while actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari also wished the couple happiness as they begin a new chapter together.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, Ida posted a heartfelt video that captured Krish going down on one knee before asking her to marry him. She captioned the post, "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand," revealing the date and location of the memorable proposal.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, and the couple's romantic proposal has quickly become an internet favourite. The engagement took place during their trip to Norway, where Krish surprised Ida with a picturesque beachside proposal surrounded by mountains at Ytresand.

So, who is Krish Agrawal?

Unlike Ida, Krish prefers to stay away from the public eye. He is not a part of the film industry and has maintained a low profile despite dating the daughter of one of Bollywood's most celebrated filmmakers. Very little is publicly known about his professional life, as he has largely kept his personal and career details private.

However, followers of Ida have seen Krish in her social media posts over the years. Their relationship has quietly grown stronger with time, and their engagement is a reflection of the bond they have built through years of shared experiences.

While Krish enjoys a private life, Ida has steadily carved her own identity in the entertainment industry. Born in 1999 to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali, she chose to work behind the camera instead of pursuing acting. She studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California, where she honed her storytelling skills.

Ida began directing at a young age and has worked on projects including Lift, Maya and Thai Massage. She has also written Amazon miniTV's romantic drama Uljhe Hue, delivered a TEDx Talk on following creative dreams, and founded Refresh, a digital platform that focuses on youth perspectives and mental health. Despite coming from a renowned film family, Ida has consistently focused on creating her own space in the industry through writing, directing and visual storytelling.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is enjoying the success of his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The period drama features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles and has received attention for its powerful storytelling. As for Krish and Ida, the couple has not shared any details about their wedding plans yet.