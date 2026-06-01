ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Shares Why Lord Rama's Role In Ramayana Will Enrich Ranbir Kapoor Beyond Acting

Praising the actor's versatility, Imtiaz said, "Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them. He is a pure actor." He added that he is particularly happy to see Ranbir take on the role of Lord Rama because he feels the actor can bring a sense of authenticity and emotional depth to the character.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Imtiaz spoke highly of Ranbir's ability to completely immerse himself in every character he plays. According to the filmmaker, one of Ranbir's biggest strengths is his willingness to explore different kinds of roles and fully absorb the qualities of the characters he portrays.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared his excitement about actor Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. Having worked closely with Ranbir in movies like Rockstar and Tamasha, the filmmaker believes the role will not only be a major milestone in the actor's career but will also have a positive impact on him as a person.

Imtiaz also believes that Ramayana will allow audiences to connect with Lord Rama in a more personal and human way. He expressed confidence that Ranbir's performance could offer a fresh perspective on one of the most revered characters in Indian mythology.

Explaining why he feels the role will be especially meaningful for the actor, Imtiaz said, "It'll be hugely beneficial for Ranbir to have played Rama because he is the kind of actor who imbibes from the character. He will take from Rama, and that will be so enriching for him."

The filmmaker's comments come at a time when excitement around Ramayana continues to grow. Ever since the first glimpse of the film was unveiled, audiences have been discussing Ranbir's look as Lord Rama. While many viewers appreciated his appearance and screen presence, others questioned whether he was the ideal choice for the iconic role.

Interestingly, Ranbir will not only portray Lord Rama in the film but will also essay the role of Lord Parshurama. Speaking earlier about the opportunity, the actor described it as a rare and special experience, stating that both characters are among the avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the biggest projects currently being made in Indian cinema. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The epic saga will be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.