Imtiaz Ali Issues 'Disclaimer' For Deepika Padukone After 'Good Girl Image' Comment Goes Viral: 'You Might Misunderstand And Be Hurt'
Imtiaz Ali clarifies his viral "good girl image" remark about Deepika Padukone, saying he never intended to hurt her.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has issued a heartfelt clarification after his recent comments about Deepika Padukone's "good girl image" sparked discussion online. The director took to Instagram Stories to explain that his remarks were never meant to hurt the actress and were said in a light-hearted way during an interview.
The controversy began after a clip from Imtiaz Ali's interview with a newswire went viral on social media. In the conversation, the filmmaker opened up about the casting process of Cocktail and revealed that Deepika was originally considered for the role of Meera, which was later played by Diana Penty. However, Imtiaz believed Deepika would be a better fit for Veronica, the bold and carefree character that eventually became one of the most memorable performances of her career.
Speaking about the decision, Imtiaz said that Veronica was very different from Deepika's public image at the time. He explained that while audiences saw her as someone with a "good girl image," he had personally seen another side of her during social gatherings and parties. "Since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be," he had said during the interview. He further added that people have now "seen through the facade," a remark that quickly grabbed attention online and led to mixed reactions from fans.
Soon after the clip went viral, Imtiaz shared a long note addressed directly to Deepika. In the emotional message, he called her his "pal" and "buddy" and made it clear that he would never intentionally say anything hurtful about her. He added that Deepika knows better than anyone how much he loves, admires, understands and appreciates her.
The filmmaker also admitted that he was informed his comments might have been misunderstood. "I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you please don't," he wrote. Imtiaz further added, "To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai." He also said he never imagined he would have to write such a disclaimer but did not want to "take a chance."
The clarification has once again highlighted the close bond shared by Imtiaz and Deepika. Over the years, the duo has worked together on films like Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, apart from Cocktail, which was written by Imtiaz and directed by Homi Adajania.
Released in 2012, Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles. While the film was a commercial success, Deepika's portrayal of Veronica was especially praised and is still considered a turning point in her acting journey. Interestingly, Cocktail is now set to get a sequel, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly stepping into the lead roles for the next chapter.