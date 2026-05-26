ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Issues 'Disclaimer' For Deepika Padukone After 'Good Girl Image' Comment Goes Viral: 'You Might Misunderstand And Be Hurt'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has issued a heartfelt clarification after his recent comments about Deepika Padukone's "good girl image" sparked discussion online. The director took to Instagram Stories to explain that his remarks were never meant to hurt the actress and were said in a light-hearted way during an interview.

The controversy began after a clip from Imtiaz Ali's interview with a newswire went viral on social media. In the conversation, the filmmaker opened up about the casting process of Cocktail and revealed that Deepika was originally considered for the role of Meera, which was later played by Diana Penty. However, Imtiaz believed Deepika would be a better fit for Veronica, the bold and carefree character that eventually became one of the most memorable performances of her career.

Imtiaz Ali Issues 'Disclaimer' For Deepika Padukone After 'Good Girl Image' Comment Goes Viral (Photo: Instagram)

Speaking about the decision, Imtiaz said that Veronica was very different from Deepika's public image at the time. He explained that while audiences saw her as someone with a "good girl image," he had personally seen another side of her during social gatherings and parties. "Since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be," he had said during the interview. He further added that people have now "seen through the facade," a remark that quickly grabbed attention online and led to mixed reactions from fans.