ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Imtiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga, Swimming Against Spectacle Wave And Deepika Padukone Remark That Backfired

“Almost everything that you will see in the film is taken from somebody's life, it's a collection of many stories of love of various people spread all across Punjab and this particular story came to me because there was an incident where two old men of this family at age 95 and 91 actually went to the Atari border and demanded to be led through to go to the other side, to a place where they have spent their childhood and they did not remember partition. I am friends with this family, so when I heard it from them I started to think about this film,” says Imtiaz.

Ali says, “Main Vaapas Aaunga is more than just a love story, it is a film dedicated to people who witnessed Partition with their own eyes.” The filmmaker revealed that almost every sequence in the film is inspired by true stories he heard while travelling across Punjab and meeting survivors personally.

Known for emotionally complex stories, Imtiaz describes the film as a tribute to people who lived through the trauma of migration, where characters remain tied to the places and identities they were forced to leave behind. “The title Main Vaapas Aaunga captures the lingering hope and deep sweetness of a connection that refuses to fade despite the passage of time,” he says.

In his upcoming Partition-era romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, director Imtiaz Ali seeks to capture the timeless essence of memory, profound longing, and "love at first sight." Rather than focusing on politics and history, Imtiaz has frequently stated that the film is a deeply personal, emotional story. He deliberately focuses on the quiet beauty and love that people carried with them amidst the chaos of migration, rather than just the visual horrors of the era. He only uses this historical tragedy as a backdrop to showcase how deep emotional connections survive human migration and time.

Interestingly, his new film differs significantly from his previous works because it is his first historical period drama. Rather than exploring modern, metropolitan existential crises, or modern romances, as he did in films like Tamasha and Jab We Met, the narrative in Main Vaapas Aaunga focuses heavily on migration, ancestral memory, and lingering love that transcends historical trauma.

So how does he see the youth receiving this film? “I think that Gen Z or the young people who are negotiating through the paths of love now are more desperate to find something that they can hold on to for longer, forever perhaps, because they are more lost, everything is so accessible that almost everything has no value, so I feel this is the right time to have a story which is a story of enduring love,” says Ali. “And, I must say that the young actors – Vedang (Raina) and Sharvari enjoyed being people of this mentality because as I am saying many young people long for it. Many young people want something more sustainable than just a fly by night kind of operation. So I feel that Sharwari and Vedang, also being young people, enjoyed the concept of having such an enduring unidimensional relationship or trying to get there,” adds Ali.

Imtiaz previously had a strict rule against working with the same actors back-to-back because he feared carrying a "hangover" from previous films. However, he broke this personal rule to cast Diljit Dosanjh again immediately following Amar Singh Chamkila, as he felt Dosanjh brought an entirely different, highly suitable personality to this narrative.

“This is also a very personal journey for Diljit, perhaps closer than Chamkila was. He doesn’t lie or pretend in performance he keeps himself very pure, he is just there and he just does it. He tries to keep it real and simple that I also realised when I was doing Chamkila,” says Imtiaz.

When we talk about the modern times, the films that are working today are the more violent, big spectacle films that people are opting for, for instance, Pushpa, Animal, Dhurandhar ... What is Imtiaz's take on this trend where we rarely get to see a pure, sweet love story? “Well, I feel that the kind of film that works at the box office is a good film, is a popular film, is a film of any genre that the people enjoy. If Dhurandhar gets so highly viewed it is because there is something of merit that people saw in it. It has become a genre because Dhurandhar is so popular. The bigness of Dhurandhar is in the vision. The bigness of Animal is in the way the vision is. Otherwise, what is there? It has two actors, one camera, and lights, this mechanism is available to everybody. What makes one film a large film? It's the heart of the maker. When people like something then that becomes the norm so to speak,” elaborates Imtiaz.

Quite recently, Imtiaz’s fun, harmless remark on his Tamasha actor, Deepika Padukone was blown out of proportion on social media. While recalling Padukone’s casting as Veronica in Cocktail, Imtiaz had said that she earlier projected a “good girl image” and that people later “saw through the facade.” The remark sparked controversy on social media. Clarifying his viral “good girl facade” comment about Padukone after facing backlash online, the filmmaker shared an emotional clarification, saying his words were meant as humour and never intended to hurt Deepika. He called her his “pal” and “safe option for humour,” adding that being mean to her is “impossible.”

“Social media has its advantages and disadvantages. I am involved with social media as much as I would like to be. I know that too much of it I can't handle. But what happens is that when you are doing the publicity for your film, you want to be on social media so that you can invite people to come and watch your film. And that is the time when you are saying so much, so many words, one or two can be misconstrued. But I am willing to go through that risk because I definitely have only love in my heart, especially for Deepika," Imtiaz says signing off.