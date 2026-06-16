Imtiaz Ali Birthday: From Jab We Met To Tamasha, Why Are His Heroes Always Running Away From Home?
On Imtiaz Ali's birthday, here is a look at why his lead characters leave home in films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Few filmmakers in Bollywood understand longing, love and self-discovery as deeply as Imtiaz Ali. Over the last two decades, the director has created some of Hindi cinema's most memorable characters through films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. His stories are emotional, deeply personal and often set against the backdrop of journeys. But there is one pattern that appears again and again in his films: his characters yearning to leave home.
Whether it is Aditya boarding a train, Geet eloping, Jordan being thrown out, Veera finding freedom on the highway, or Ved escaping his corporate routine, Imtiaz's protagonists almost always run away from the lives they know. On the director's birthday, it is worth asking: why do his lead characters keep leaving home behind? The answer lies at the heart of Imtiaz's storytelling.
For Ali, home is often more than a physical place. It represents comfort, routine, expectations and sometimes even emotional confinement. His characters are usually stuck in lives that no longer reflect who they truly are. The moment they step outside that comfort zone, their real journey begins.
Take Jab We Met (2007), the film that turned Imtiaz Ali into one of Bollywood's most celebrated directors. Geet and Aditya are both running away in different ways. Geet leaves home to chase love and independence, while Aditya is emotionally lost and disconnected from life. Their train journey becomes much more than a trip across India. It becomes a journey toward self-discovery. By leaving behind familiar surroundings, both characters find clarity and purpose.
A similar theme appears in Rockstar (2011). Janardan Jakhar, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, starts as an ordinary young man searching for love. But heartbreak pushes him out of his comfort zone and onto a path filled with pain, music and self-exploration. The transformation from Janardan to Jordan happens only after he leaves behind the safety of home and embraces uncertainty. For Imtiaz, growth often comes through discomfort.
Then came Highway (2014), perhaps one of his most powerful explorations of freedom. Veera, played by Alia Bhatt, comes from a wealthy and privileged family. Yet she feels trapped inside her own life. Ironically, it is after her kidnapping that she experiences genuine freedom for the first time. Away from the pressures of family and social expectations, she discovers her voice and her identity. The open roads become a symbol of liberation.
The theme reached another level in Tamasha (2015). Ranbir Kapoor's Ved lives a predictable life shaped by society's expectations. He follows the rules, works a stable job and suppresses his true passions. But a trip to Corsica changes everything. The journey helps him reconnect with the storyteller hidden within him. In many ways, Tamasha is the filmmaker's clearest statement about authenticity. Sometimes, a person must walk away from what is expected in order to become who they truly are.
Interestingly, this recurring theme reflects Imtiaz himself. In several interviews, he has spoken about his love for travelling and meeting new people. He believes people discover their strengths, weaknesses and true identity only when they step into unfamiliar situations. Unknown roads challenge us, test us and ultimately help us grow.
That belief is visible across his filmography. The act of leaving home is a metaphor for breaking free from fear, routine and societal labels. Perhaps that is why audiences continue to connect with his cinema.