ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Birthday: From Jab We Met To Tamasha, Why Are His Heroes Always Running Away From Home?

Hyderabad: Few filmmakers in Bollywood understand longing, love and self-discovery as deeply as Imtiaz Ali. Over the last two decades, the director has created some of Hindi cinema's most memorable characters through films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. His stories are emotional, deeply personal and often set against the backdrop of journeys. But there is one pattern that appears again and again in his films: his characters yearning to leave home.

Whether it is Aditya boarding a train, Geet eloping, Jordan being thrown out, Veera finding freedom on the highway, or Ved escaping his corporate routine, Imtiaz's protagonists almost always run away from the lives they know. On the director's birthday, it is worth asking: why do his lead characters keep leaving home behind? The answer lies at the heart of Imtiaz's storytelling.

For Ali, home is often more than a physical place. It represents comfort, routine, expectations and sometimes even emotional confinement. His characters are usually stuck in lives that no longer reflect who they truly are. The moment they step outside that comfort zone, their real journey begins.

Take Jab We Met (2007), the film that turned Imtiaz Ali into one of Bollywood's most celebrated directors. Geet and Aditya are both running away in different ways. Geet leaves home to chase love and independence, while Aditya is emotionally lost and disconnected from life. Their train journey becomes much more than a trip across India. It becomes a journey toward self-discovery. By leaving behind familiar surroundings, both characters find clarity and purpose.