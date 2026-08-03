ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imtiaz Ali & Anurag Kashyap Join Hands To Present Bobby Beauty Parlour - A Short Film On Childhood Friendship

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Imtiaz Ali said, "The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me."

While Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have shared a close friendship since their university days in Delhi, Bobby Beauty Parlour marks a rare creative collaboration between the two acclaimed filmmakers.

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, Bobby Beauty Parlour is a story about childhood friendship, growing up, and the emotions that come with moving on. The short follows two childhood best friends, Eelu and Manu, who spend their final afternoon together inside a neighbourhood beauty parlour. As they talk, argue, nap, and share quiet moments, they try to hold on to a friendship that is slowly changing with time.

Hyderabad: Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have come together to present the coming-of-age short film Bobby Beauty Parlour. The film will premiere during Friendship Week on August 6 at midnight on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel.

Anurag Kashyap, who recently began curating films for the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel, described the short as a simple yet touching story.

He said, "Bobby Beauty Parlour is a simple story about friendship, aspirations and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film. The director, Shashwat, is someone who started out with me, whose growth has been so much and feels so personal."

Producer Ranjan Singh said the film has already been appreciated at several international film festivals before its digital release. He believes Friendship Week is the perfect time to bring the film to a wider audience.

Imtiaz Ali (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"Bobby Beauty Parlour is an acclaimed short which has travelled to many festivals across the world. Essentially a heart-warming story about friends, life and its realities, it fits perfectly for a Friendship Week release," Singh said.

Director Shashwat Dwivedi said making the film was a memorable experience and expressed his excitement about its YouTube release.

A still from Bobby Beauty Parlour (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"Bobby Beauty Parlour has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved in it. I’m glad the film is releasing on YouTube; given I’ve learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It’s also tough to believe that two of my favourite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it," he said.

Bobby Beauty Parlour (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, Ranjan Singh, and Anurag Kashyap. Asthana has also co-written the film and worked as its cinematographer. The cast includes Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.