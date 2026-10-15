ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imran Khan Gets 'Leave India' Notice After Mumbai Protest, Here's Why

Imran Khan Gets 'Leave India' Notice From Mumbai Police ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Mumbai Police have issued a 'Leave India' notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest in Mumbai. The actor, who is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, reportedly holds an American passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

According to police officials, the notice was issued under the relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The action follows Imran's participation in a protest held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A police official said foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or activities on Indian soil under the relevant laws. The actor has reportedly received a copy of the notice, while further administrative procedures are underway. Why Was Imran Khan Detained in Mumbai? Imran was briefly detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 while participating in the demonstration. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and reportedly included members of the Cockroach Janta Party. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself sitting inside a police van on social media. He captioned the post, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."