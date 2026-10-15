Imran Khan Gets 'Leave India' Notice After Mumbai Protest, Here's Why
Mumbai Police have issued a Leave India notice to actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest despite holding a US passport.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Police have issued a 'Leave India' notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest in Mumbai. The actor, who is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, reportedly holds an American passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.
According to police officials, the notice was issued under the relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The action follows Imran's participation in a protest held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
A police official said foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or activities on Indian soil under the relevant laws. The actor has reportedly received a copy of the notice, while further administrative procedures are underway.
Why Was Imran Khan Detained in Mumbai?
Imran was briefly detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 while participating in the demonstration. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and reportedly included members of the Cockroach Janta Party. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself sitting inside a police van on social media. He captioned the post, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."
Speaking to the media, Imran said he had attended the gathering as a resident of Mumbai and was not there to make any specific demands. He also questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the alleged suppression of people's voices. "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor said.
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Demands Action Against Imran Khan
The development comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya demanded action against Imran over his participation in the protest. Somaiya questioned whether the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, was permitted to take part in political demonstrations in India.
He also claimed to have submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the protest and his earlier remarks. Somaiya alleged that Imran had misused his OCI status and called for his arrest and deportation. "The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country," Somaiya said. He further alleged that the actor had attempted to misuse his status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation. (With agency inputs)