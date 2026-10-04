ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imam Siddique Asks Salman Khan For Clarification After Bigg Boss 20 Comparison, Calls It 'Extremely Defamatory'

Hyderabad: Imam Siddique has responded to Salman Khan after the Bigg Boss 20 host mentioned his name while addressing Qazi Touqeer's behaviour during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The former contestant has now written an open letter to Salman, calling the reference "extremely defamatory and factually incorrect".

"Qazi, jab kisi ko aapka intention galat laga hai. You should just back out. Lekin aap lage rahe, nonstop like a stuck record," Salman told him. While explaining his point, Salman brought up Imam Siddique, who was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss Season 6. The reference did not go down well with Imam, who has now asked the actor and the show to clarify the remark.

The issue came up during Saturday's episode when Salman was speaking to Qazi about his argument with Kanika Mann. Qazi had continued defending his actions after Kanika expressed discomfort over one of his jokes. Salman told him that once someone makes it clear that a remark has upset them, the right thing is to step back.

Sharing a clip from the episode on Instagram, Imam addressed Salman directly in his open letter. "On your recent Bigg Boss 20... you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect. I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them," he said, adding that his stint on the reality show was centred on "entertainment, tasks and performance".

Imam specifically denied that he had harassed other contestants simply to trouble them. The former contestant also explained why he believes the reference could affect his reputation. According to him, using his name as a negative example before a large television audience, without giving him an opportunity to respond, could damage the image he has built over several decades. He further said the remark also affects his professional legacy and family's honour with 44 years of work across advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment and fashion.

Imam asks for a clarification

Rather than attacking Salman, Imam maintained a respectful tone throughout the letter. He addressed the actor as his "elder brother" and said he continues to respect him. "With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future," Imam wrote.

He ended by saying, "I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry, and I continue to do so," while expressing hope that Salman would consider his request fairly. Imam was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 6, which aired from 2012 to 2013. Urvashi Dholakia won that season. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 continues to see tensions among contestants, with Salman addressing Qazi's conduct towards Kanika during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.