ETV Bharat / entertainment

I'm Game X Review: Before You Book Tickets, Here's What Early Audiences Are Saying About Dulquer Salmaan's Action Thriller

The film appears to have impressed viewers with its presentation. One early reaction called the first half "superb" and praised the concept and execution. The viewer also singled out an action sequence as potentially "DQ's career best fight scene", while crediting Nahas Hidhayath and action choreographers Anbariv for taking the action to another level after RDX.

Produced and headlined by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner, I'm Game follows Dan John, a fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life. However, a series of unexpected events turns his world upside down and pulls him into a dangerous game filled with action, surprises and emotional moments.

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited action thriller I'm Game has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film hit the big screen worldwide on September 3 and has already started getting reactions from viewers on X. Early responses suggest that the film has made a strong start, with particular praise for its first half, action sequences, fantasy element and interval block.

Another moviegoer highlighted the film's fantasy element, which was not fully revealed in the trailer. Calling the first half "superb and interesting", the X user praised the way the film moves beyond being a routine commercial entertainer. Dulquer's interval performance also received special mention, with the social media user describing it as a "blast" and teasing the developing game between his character and Mysskin's Tony.

I'm Game X Review (Photo: X)

The interval block appears to be one of the biggest talking points among the early reactions. One viewer described the first half as "very good" and said the interval sequence works particularly well. The film was also praised for its high production value, stylish visuals and a fight sequence that has already caught attention.

I'm Game X Review (Photo: X)

Music director Jakes Bejoy has also received considerable praise. Several reactions pointed out that his background score keeps the energy high and adds impact to the action scenes. One X post noted that the BGM "builds scenes well", while another called the music a major reason why the film maintains its momentum.

I'm Game X Review (Photo: X)

Dulquer Salmaan has emerged as another highlight. Early viewers have praised his performance as Dan John, with one reaction calling the film an "out & out DQ show". The bar fight sequence and interval scene were also described as standout moments.

I'm Game X Review (Photo: X)

The film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Mysskin plays Tony, while Antony Varghese plays Vicky. I'm Game was initially announced under the working title DQ40, referring to Dulquer's 40th film as a lead actor. The film was shot over around 11 months, with 156 shooting days across more than 100 locations in South India. It has been released in Malayalam and dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.