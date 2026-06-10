ETV Bharat / entertainment

'A Historic Creation': Ilavarasu On Working With Bharathiraja & Mohanlal In Thudarum, Says Scene With Them Felt 'Completely Real'

The film industry has been mourning the passing of Bharathiraja, the revolutionary Tamil filmmaker and acclaimed actor. He breathed his last at the age of 84 in Chennai on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. He was the man who led Tamil cinema away from studio-bound storytelling and brought realistic depictions of rural life to the screen.

In his later years, Bharathiraja remained active as an actor and played a significant role in Thudarum, directed by Tarun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal. In the film, Bharathiraja portrays the mentor of Mohanlal’s character.

Bharathiraja was known for his admiration for Malayalam cinema and actor Mohanlal. He had earlier told John Mahendran, son of filmmaker Mahendran, that he was delighted to have had the opportunity to share screen space with Mohanlal. Actor Ilavarasu, who regarded Bharathiraja as a mentor, also spoke about the privilege of acting alongside him in a Malayalam film. Following Bharathiraja’s demise, let us revisit the memories Ilavarasu shared with ETV Bharat.

“Tharun Moorthy had invited me to act in Operation Java. I was very eager to be a part of that film. However, I was in Goa, busy with another project, and could not collaborate with him at that time,” he said.