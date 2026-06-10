'A Historic Creation': Ilavarasu On Working With Bharathiraja & Mohanlal In Thudarum, Says Scene With Them Felt 'Completely Real'
Actor Ilavarasu remembered Bharathiraja as a mentor and described sharing screen space with him and Mohanlal in Thudarum as a "historic frame."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
The film industry has been mourning the passing of Bharathiraja, the revolutionary Tamil filmmaker and acclaimed actor. He breathed his last at the age of 84 in Chennai on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. He was the man who led Tamil cinema away from studio-bound storytelling and brought realistic depictions of rural life to the screen.
In his later years, Bharathiraja remained active as an actor and played a significant role in Thudarum, directed by Tarun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal. In the film, Bharathiraja portrays the mentor of Mohanlal’s character.
Bharathiraja was known for his admiration for Malayalam cinema and actor Mohanlal. He had earlier told John Mahendran, son of filmmaker Mahendran, that he was delighted to have had the opportunity to share screen space with Mohanlal. Actor Ilavarasu, who regarded Bharathiraja as a mentor, also spoke about the privilege of acting alongside him in a Malayalam film. Following Bharathiraja’s demise, let us revisit the memories Ilavarasu shared with ETV Bharat.
“Tharun Moorthy had invited me to act in Operation Java. I was very eager to be a part of that film. However, I was in Goa, busy with another project, and could not collaborate with him at that time,” he said.
“After watching Saudi Vellakka, I strongly felt that I had to work with this director someday. So when I got the opportunity to be a part of Thudarum, I did not think twice before travelling to Kerala. I consider that a great blessing,” he said.
“For me, Thudarum is more than just a film; it is life itself. Although Bharathiraja sir had been my mentor for 14 years, I met him in person for the first time on the sets of Thudarum. It did not feel like we were acting in a scene; it felt completely real,” he added.
“After we finished a scene featuring Bharathiraja sir and Mohanlal sir together, Tharun Moorthy called out and said, ‘Sir, it looked very natural.’ I replied, ‘How could it be anything but natural? Even though it was a film scene, this meeting felt like real life.’ There is a frame in the film where Mohanlal sir, Bharathiraja sir, and I appear together. To me, that was a historic creation,” he furher added.
Bharathiraja was one of the most respected filmmakers in Indian cinema. Born as Chinnasamy in Tamil Nadu's Theni district in 1941, he went on to direct around 44 films and received several State and National Awards, including the Padma Shri. His debut film, 16 Vayathinile, won the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Director and became a landmark in Tamil cinema.
Over the years, he delivered classics such as Mudhal Mariyadhai, Mann Vasanai, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma and Kizhakku Cheemaiyile. Besides directing, he was also a talented actor and appeared in many popular films, including Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandiya Naadu, Maanaadu and Thiruchitrambalam. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations.
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