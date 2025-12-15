ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja's Songs Will Not Be Used: Ajith's Production Company Informs Madras HC

Chennai: Mythri Movie Makers, the production company of South Indian actor Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', has assured in the Madras High Court that they will not use composer Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the movie.

A case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of composer Ilaiyaraaja, alleging that the songs "Ilamai Idho Idho", "Otha Rupayum Thaaren", and "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi" were used in the film 'Good Bad Ugly', starring actor Ajith Kumar and released on April 10, 2025, without his permission. The High Court, after hearing the case, issued an interim stay to the use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the 'Good Bad Ugly' movie.

'Mythri Movie Makers' had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to lift this injunction. In their petition, the company stated that they had obtained and used the rights to the songs featured in 'Good Bad Ugly' from Sony and following the court order, they have now removed Ilaiyaraaja's songs from the film.