Ilaiyaraaja Wins Copyright Case Against G V Prakash's Happy Raj Over Unauthorised Use Of Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam Song
Ilaiyaraaja won a copyright case against Happy Raj after the Madras HC restrained the film from using his song Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam without permission.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Chennai: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has won a copyright case against the makers of G V Prakash Kumar's film Happy Raj. The Madras High Court has passed an interim order restraining the film from using his popular song Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam, saying it cannot be used without his permission.
The song was originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for Rajinikanth's 1980 film Murattu Kaalai. According to the composer, the track was used and modified in Happy Raj without obtaining his consent or a proper licence.
The matter came up before Justice M Kumaresh Babu. Appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, his lawyer argued that the song had been altered and included in the film in violation of copyright law. After hearing the arguments, the court restrained the makers from using the song in Happy Raj. It also issued notices to the film's director and producer, asking them to respond to the case.
The order comes nearly three months after Happy Raj was released in theatres on March 27. While the film has already completed its theatrical run, the ruling could affect its future television broadcasts and OTT streaming unless the disputed song is removed or the required permission is obtained.
Directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezian, Happy Raj stars G V Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. The film also marked the acting comeback of Abbas after a long gap. The film also features George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Prarthana, Madurai Muthu, Adhirchi Arun and Devi Mahesh.
Ilaiyaraaja has been involved in several copyright disputes in recent years over the unauthorised use of his songs. He has repeatedly maintained that anyone wishing to use or modify his compositions must first obtain his approval.
This is not the first time the veteran composer has taken legal action to protect his work. He has previously moved courts over the use of his songs in films such as Manjummel Boys, Good Bad Ugly and Dude. The latest order in the Happy Raj case adds another legal victory to his continuing efforts to safeguard the rights to his musical creations.