ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja Wins Copyright Case Against G V Prakash's Happy Raj Over Unauthorised Use Of Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam Song

Chennai: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has won a copyright case against the makers of G V Prakash Kumar's film Happy Raj. The Madras High Court has passed an interim order restraining the film from using his popular song Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam, saying it cannot be used without his permission.

The song was originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for Rajinikanth's 1980 film Murattu Kaalai. According to the composer, the track was used and modified in Happy Raj without obtaining his consent or a proper licence.

The matter came up before Justice M Kumaresh Babu. Appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, his lawyer argued that the song had been altered and included in the film in violation of copyright law. After hearing the arguments, the court restrained the makers from using the song in Happy Raj. It also issued notices to the film's director and producer, asking them to respond to the case.

The order comes nearly three months after Happy Raj was released in theatres on March 27. While the film has already completed its theatrical run, the ruling could affect its future television broadcasts and OTT streaming unless the disputed song is removed or the required permission is obtained.