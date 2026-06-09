ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja Composed 36 Tunes For One Song, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Reveals Astonishing Story Behind A Classic Song

Hyderabad: Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja shared a fascinating creative partnerships. Together they have produced some of the most memorable films and songs in several languages. Talent aside, creative collaborations are said to be built on trust and mutual admiration and an interesting story from Raja Paarvai (1981), their first film together, hints that there was no room for ego when the two worked together.

For years, a popular anecdote circulated that Ilaiyaraaja had composed nine different tunes for the evergreen melody Andhi Mazhai Pozhigirathu, sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki and picturised on Kamal Haasan and Madhavi. However, Singeetham recently revealed that the story was far from accurate.

Speaking during a promotional interview, the veteran director disclosed that Ilaiyaraaja had actually come up with not nine, but 36 tunes for the song. But what was even more remarkable is that after listening to all of them, the filmmaker selected the very first tune Ilaiyaraaja had composed.

Calling him legend, the filmmaker went on to describe Ilaiyaraaja's talent as unparalleled and incomparable, saying that there are very few artists in the world who can effortlessly create music at such an extraordinary level.