Ilaiyaraaja Composed 36 Tunes For One Song, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Reveals Astonishing Story Behind A Classic Song
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao reveals that the story of Ilaiyaraja composing nine tunes for a song in his film was far from accurate.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja shared a fascinating creative partnerships. Together they have produced some of the most memorable films and songs in several languages. Talent aside, creative collaborations are said to be built on trust and mutual admiration and an interesting story from Raja Paarvai (1981), their first film together, hints that there was no room for ego when the two worked together.
For years, a popular anecdote circulated that Ilaiyaraaja had composed nine different tunes for the evergreen melody Andhi Mazhai Pozhigirathu, sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki and picturised on Kamal Haasan and Madhavi. However, Singeetham recently revealed that the story was far from accurate.
Speaking during a promotional interview, the veteran director disclosed that Ilaiyaraaja had actually come up with not nine, but 36 tunes for the song. But what was even more remarkable is that after listening to all of them, the filmmaker selected the very first tune Ilaiyaraaja had composed.
Calling him legend, the filmmaker went on to describe Ilaiyaraaja's talent as unparalleled and incomparable, saying that there are very few artists in the world who can effortlessly create music at such an extraordinary level.
Interestingly, beyond their creative brilliance, the two legends share another trait which is pursuing their dreams regardless of age.
At 84, Ilaiyaraaja achieved a historic milestone with Valiant (Symphony No. 1). He became the first Indian composer to write a full-scale Western classical symphony performed by premier European ensembles. The achievement was celebrated as a landmark moment not only in his career but also in the history of Indian music.
Now, over a year later, Singeetham is all set to script a remarkable chapter of his career.
At 94, the filmmaker is preparing for the release of Sing Geetham, a musical set to hit big screens on June 11. The project holds special significance for the filmmaker who has directed over 60 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malyalam and Hindi. For Singeetham, this musical is a dream that he has nurtured for more than four decades. Even before he made Pushpaka Vimana (1987).
At Rao's age, people generally maintain a sense of self by recalling past achievements. But even with the physical limitations that come with age, Singeetham remains driven by the desire to make what he calls "good cinema."
Circling back to Singeetham and Ilaiyaraaja collaborations, the duo has gifted audiences several memorable films over the years. Raja Paarvai aside, their creative partnership spans classics such as Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), the blockbuster Kamal Haasan starrer that was later remade in Hindi as Appu Raja; Aditya 369 (1991), India's first time-travel science-fiction featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna; and Meenakshi (2005), a Telugu romantic drama headlined by Rajeev Kanakala and Kamalini Mukherjee.