Ikkis X Review: What Netizens Are Saying About Dharmendra's Last And Agastya Nanda's Debut Film
Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis has received emotional reactions on X, with praise for Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 1, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis finally hit theatres on Thursday. Starring Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda, Ikkis chooses to tell the humane side of a war story. It is based on the life Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, played by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya in his debut film.
The film looks at courage, loss, memory, and pride through two timelines. One takes us to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, while the other is set decades later, focusing on the emotional aftermath of war.
Film critic Taran Adarsh called Ikkis "heartwarming" and rated it 3.5 stars. He described it as "a heartfelt true story told with honesty" and said the film is emotional and deeply moving. According to him, the second half packs a strong emotional punch and builds up beautifully to a gripping final battle sequence. He also mentioned that the last half-hour of the film is its strongest portion, leading to a deeply emotional finale.
#OneWordReview...#Ikkis: HEARTWARMING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½
A heartfelt true story told with honesty... Emotional and deeply moving... #Dharmendra is memorable, #JaideepAhlawat outstanding, and #AgastyaNanda supremely confident. #IkkisReview
National Award-winning director… pic.twitter.com/3hte2JKSIQ
Taran called Dharmendra "simply brilliant" in what appears to be his final film appearance. He said the veteran actor anchors the film with restrained emotion and strong screen presence. Jaideep Ahlawat was described as "outstanding" and among the finest actors of our times, while Agastya was praised for his confident and controlled performance, in his X review.
In #Ikkis, I witnessed two brave and truly handsome men of India.— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) January 1, 2026
One.. our pride, our glory, a youth icon of the nation, Param Vir Chakra awardee 2nd Lieutenant #ArunKhetarpal (Poona Horse).🫡
The other.. India’s evergreen legendary icon, #Dharmendra ji.😎
Watching this film, I… pic.twitter.com/QmChohiRE1
Ikkis earned high praised by several filmgoers who stated that the film focused on the emotional journey of a soldier rather than just showing action sequences in a battle. A detailed review stated that while the majority of war films display their respective events from the enemy's perspective, Ikkis shows the personal and emotional struggles faced by the soldiers.
#Ikkis Movie Review— RJ🇬️9⃣ Divya (दिव्य) Solgama (@DIVYASOLGAMA) January 1, 2026
'An emotionally enriching ode to real and reel-life heroes..'
There have been several war-based films in Hindi cinema, but while most of them narrate events from the enemy front, very few movies like Vijeta or Haqeeqat attempt to capture the emotional… pic.twitter.com/Fr2G4SM6Qd
For the unversed, the film is structured into three layers: the war front of Agastya Nanda, the future timeline of Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters, with glimpses of Agastya's romance and training occurring in between. Dharmendra's performance has been one of the most talked-about aspects of Ikkis. Viewers have commented on how deeply moving his character was to watch, as he beautifully portrayed a retired army man who is proud of his son serving in the military. Dharmendra's interactions with Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepak Dobriyal were quite emotional for many viewers and left many people teary-eyed.
Movie review: #IKKIS— Shivaay ~ शिवाय (@BeingADian) January 1, 2026
Ikkis is fantastic, Patriotism & heroism at its peak! Shriram sir's direction & scripting is very good.
Agastya & Dharam paji are phenomenal 👏, and Deepak Dobriyal is the SURPRISE PACKAGE.
While watching movie, You'll be right there on the battlefield,… pic.twitter.com/xb9s1cmwzB
Agastya Nanda's performance was also appreciated. Netizens praised his sincerity on his screen with a few also stating that they see a resemblance to actor Abhishek Bachchan. Many believe he will be a talent to watch out for in the future.
#Ikkis 2026— Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) January 1, 2026
Such a sensitive war film in our times is no less than a miracle. Still cannot believe #SriramRaghavan made such huge scale film. The cast delivers, so well crafted, emotions hit & makes you think. A film that will be remembered for a long time pic.twitter.com/9SUCJTeQzq
However, not all reactions were positive. Some said the non-linear narrative weakened the impact of key emotional moments. Viewers also wished the romantic track featuring Simar Bhatia was better written. One X review rated the film three stars, calling it emotional but average, and felt the first half lacked clarity.
