Ikkis Screening: Rekha Showers Love On Agastya Nanda, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan Get Emotional Looking At Dharmendra's Poster - Watch
At the Ikkis screening, Sunny Deol grew emotional remembering father Dharmendra, while Rekha blessed Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda with a flying kiss.
Hyderabad: Bollywood's who and who attended the special screening of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis on Monday. It is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is special as it the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last month, and it also marks the first theatrical release of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.
Many well-known faces from the film industry attended the screening, but two moments stood out and touched everyone's heart. One was Sunny Deol's quiet and emotional tribute to his father Dharmendra, and the other was veteran actress Rekha's loving gesture towards debutant Agastya Nanda.
Sunny Deol arrived at the venue looking composed but clearly emotional. He was seen fighting back tears while posing for photogs before heading for the screening. Sunny paid his respects to his father, the He-Man of Bollywood, with silent reverence. Salman Khan, who also attended the screening, was seen getting emotional as he looked at the Ikkis poster featuring Dharmendra.
Another touching moment came from Rekha, who arrived looking graceful in a golden saree. As she walked the red carpet, she first stopped in front of Dharmendra's poster. She folded her hands, bowed her head, and stood still for a few moments, honouring the late actor.
After that, Rekha moved towards Agastya Nanda's photo on the poster. She gently placed her hand on his face and blew him a flying kiss as a blessing. The simple yet emotional gesture won many hearts and quickly became one of the highlights of the evening.
Agastya plays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. Amitabh Bachchan, who had watched the film at an earlier screening, shared an emotional note on his blog. He wrote about memories from Agastya's birth to watching him perform on the big screen and praised his honest and natural acting.
A moment filled with warmth and affection as Rekha blesses her most beloved Agastya Nanda at the special screening of Ikkis. Rekha wore dark glasses to quietly veil her emotions — a rare sight at such events, as she usually keeps her expressive eyes uncovered.#yogenshah pic.twitter.com/L21xIxoidi— yogen shah (@yogenshahyogen) December 29, 2025
Originally planned for a Christmas release, Ikkis will now release in theatres on January 1, 2026. The screening made it clear that the film is not just a war story, but also a film full of emotions, family bonds, and legacy.
