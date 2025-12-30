ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikkis Screening: Rekha Showers Love On Agastya Nanda, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan Get Emotional Looking At Dharmendra's Poster - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood's who and who attended the special screening of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis on Monday. It is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is special as it the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last month, and it also marks the first theatrical release of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

Many well-known faces from the film industry attended the screening, but two moments stood out and touched everyone's heart. One was Sunny Deol's quiet and emotional tribute to his father Dharmendra, and the other was veteran actress Rekha's loving gesture towards debutant Agastya Nanda.

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional at Ikkis Screening, Rekha Blesses Agastya Nanda (Video: ETV Bharat)

Sunny Deol arrived at the venue looking composed but clearly emotional. He was seen fighting back tears while posing for photogs before heading for the screening. Sunny paid his respects to his father, the He-Man of Bollywood, with silent reverence. Salman Khan, who also attended the screening, was seen getting emotional as he looked at the Ikkis poster featuring Dharmendra.