Ikkis Makers Drop BTS Video From Agastya Nanda's Film To Honour Arun Khetarpal On His Death Anniversary
On Vijay Diwas, the makers of Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis shared a BTS tribute honouring Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal ahead of the film's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which is observed annually on December 16 to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the makers of the upcoming film Ikkis shared a special update paying tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The day also marks the death anniversary of the young war hero, whose life and sacrifice are the core of the film.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Maddock Films dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring a glimpse into the making of Ikkis, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas, December 25. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, who laid down his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 war at just 21 years of age.
The video opens with lead actor Agastya Nanda saying, "Arun Khetrapal... Once I heard about it, I felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such a famous character in the Indian Army." The video shows original photographs of Khetrapal in his army uniform. It also includes behind-the-scenes moments from the film's shoot, featuring Agastya playing the role with intensity and confidence.
Sharing the video, Maddock Films wrote, "Some lives don't grow longer, they grow larger. On his death anniversary, we honour the unmatched courage and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a legacy that lives on."
Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, underwent rigorous preparation, including training with real army personnel in Pune for his role in Ikkis. He revealed that during his prep, an army officer sternly warned him not to take the responsibility lightly. Agastya recalled being told to "not mess it up" because Arun Khetarpal was their revered hero.
Speaking to a newswire, Agastya said, "I called mom and said this is a bit more intense than I expected, but it was a good experience. It is so selfless. It is the biggest responsibility."
Director Sriram Raghavan has previously clarified that Ikkis does not intend to fictionalise or exaggerate the legacy of Arun Khetarpal. Instead, the film focuses on the young officer's coming of age - his transition from youthful spirit to extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film also features Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays Agastya's father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, in the film. Notably, Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final appearance on the silver screen, with the actor reciting his poem Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai, Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa as a key highlight of the movie.
