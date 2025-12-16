ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikkis Makers Drop BTS Video From Agastya Nanda's Film To Honour Arun Khetarpal On His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which is observed annually on December 16 to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the makers of the upcoming film Ikkis shared a special update paying tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The day also marks the death anniversary of the young war hero, whose life and sacrifice are the core of the film.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Maddock Films dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring a glimpse into the making of Ikkis, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas, December 25. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, who laid down his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 war at just 21 years of age.

The video opens with lead actor Agastya Nanda saying, "Arun Khetrapal... Once I heard about it, I felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such a famous character in the Indian Army." The video shows original photographs of Khetrapal in his army uniform. It also includes behind-the-scenes moments from the film's shoot, featuring Agastya playing the role with intensity and confidence.