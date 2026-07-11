ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikka Ending Explained: Find Out If Justice Is Served In Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol’s courtroom drama Ikka has finally arrived, leaving viewers with plenty of emotional moments and unexpected twists. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is much more than a legal thriller. It is a story about family, sacrifice, love, and the difficult choices one has to make in life.

Sunny Deol plays Arjun Mehra, an honest defence lawyer who has built a reputation for never defending someone he believes is guilty. However, his principles are put to the ultimate test when he is forced to defend a man he hates the most - Shauryaman Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna. As the courtroom battle unfolds, viewers are left wondering whether justice will be served or if a powerful criminal will walk free.

If you are curious about how Ikka ends, here’s a simple explanation.

Arjun is forced to defend a man he believes is guilty

The story begins with the wealthy businessman and politician’s son Shauryaman Gaur being arrested for attempting to murder a young woman named Soma Mittal.

Shauryaman’s father asks famous lawyer Arjun Mehra to fight the case. Arjun immediately refuses because he believes Shauryaman is guilty. He also shares a painful past with him and has no interest in helping him.

At the same time, Arjun’s life takes a heartbreaking turn. His daughter Samaira

is diagnosed with advanced-stage leukemia. Doctors tell Arjun and his wife Avantika that she urgently needs a stem cell transplant to survive.

The biggest shock comes when Arjun learns that he is not Samaira’s biological father. The only person who can save her is her biological father, Shauryaman himself.

Knowing this, Shauryaman offers Arjun a deal. He will donate his stem cells only if Arjun agrees to defend him in court. Left with no other choice, Arjun accepts the case, even though it goes against everything he believes in.

The courtroom battle becomes more complicated

Once the trial begins, Shauryaman claims that he met Soma at a nightclub and later dropped her off after an argument. According to him, someone else attacked her after they separated. The prosecution, led by lawyer Madhura Banerjee, tries to prove otherwise.

A tea seller tells the court that he saw a woman being pushed out of a car before the driver fled the scene. However, Arjun points out that the witness never actually saw the driver’s face, creating reasonable doubt.

Arjun also questions Soma’s former boyfriend and reveals that he had sent threatening messages to her after their breakup. This gives the defence another possible suspect.

Just when things seem to be turning in Arjun’s favour, the prosecution presents an important piece of forensic evidence. Experts say Soma’s blood was found inside Shauryaman’s car, linking him directly to the crime.