Ikka Ending Explained: Find Out If Justice Is Served In Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama
Sunny Deol's Ikka ends with a shocking twist as Arjun uncovers the truth behind Soma's murder, ensuring justice while saving his daughter through Shauryaman's donation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunny Deol’s courtroom drama Ikka has finally arrived, leaving viewers with plenty of emotional moments and unexpected twists. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is much more than a legal thriller. It is a story about family, sacrifice, love, and the difficult choices one has to make in life.
Sunny Deol plays Arjun Mehra, an honest defence lawyer who has built a reputation for never defending someone he believes is guilty. However, his principles are put to the ultimate test when he is forced to defend a man he hates the most - Shauryaman Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna. As the courtroom battle unfolds, viewers are left wondering whether justice will be served or if a powerful criminal will walk free.
If you are curious about how Ikka ends, here’s a simple explanation.
Arjun is forced to defend a man he believes is guilty
The story begins with the wealthy businessman and politician’s son Shauryaman Gaur being arrested for attempting to murder a young woman named Soma Mittal.
Shauryaman’s father asks famous lawyer Arjun Mehra to fight the case. Arjun immediately refuses because he believes Shauryaman is guilty. He also shares a painful past with him and has no interest in helping him.
At the same time, Arjun’s life takes a heartbreaking turn. His daughter Samaira
is diagnosed with advanced-stage leukemia. Doctors tell Arjun and his wife Avantika that she urgently needs a stem cell transplant to survive.
The biggest shock comes when Arjun learns that he is not Samaira’s biological father. The only person who can save her is her biological father, Shauryaman himself.
Knowing this, Shauryaman offers Arjun a deal. He will donate his stem cells only if Arjun agrees to defend him in court. Left with no other choice, Arjun accepts the case, even though it goes against everything he believes in.
The courtroom battle becomes more complicated
Once the trial begins, Shauryaman claims that he met Soma at a nightclub and later dropped her off after an argument. According to him, someone else attacked her after they separated. The prosecution, led by lawyer Madhura Banerjee, tries to prove otherwise.
A tea seller tells the court that he saw a woman being pushed out of a car before the driver fled the scene. However, Arjun points out that the witness never actually saw the driver’s face, creating reasonable doubt.
Arjun also questions Soma’s former boyfriend and reveals that he had sent threatening messages to her after their breakup. This gives the defence another possible suspect.
Just when things seem to be turning in Arjun’s favour, the prosecution presents an important piece of forensic evidence. Experts say Soma’s blood was found inside Shauryaman’s car, linking him directly to the crime.
Arjun is shocked and confronts Shauryaman, who still refuses to admit that he killed Soma. Instead, he reminds Arjun that Samaira’s life depends on him winning the case.
Soma dies, and the case becomes even more serious
As the trial continues, Soma dies from her injuries. The attempted murder case is now changed to a murder case.
Meanwhile, Samaira’s health continues to get worse. Arjun is under immense pressure because losing the case could also mean losing his daughter.
The prosecution then finds another witness who claims he saw Shauryaman near the crime scene around the time of the murder. This statement weakens Shauryaman’s defence even further.
Arjun finds the evidence that wins the case
While searching for answers, Arjun speaks to Shauryaman’s wife Gauri once again. She finally reveals that Shauryaman has been physically abusive towards her for years.
More importantly, she had called the police twice on the night of the murder. The first emergency call was made around 1 am when someone was threatening her inside the house. The second call was made about 45 minutes later, asking the police to ignore the earlier complaint.
Arjun obtains both recorded phone calls and presents them before the court. The recordings prove that Shauryaman was at home during the time when the murder took place. Since the calls are officially time-stamped, the judge accepts them as strong evidence. With no proof placing Shauryaman at the murder scene, the court declares him not guilty.
Arjun wins the case, but the victory leaves him emotionally shattered. Soma’s grieving mother and prosecutor Madhura accuse him of helping a murderer escape punishment. Still, Arjun has only one priority: saving Samaira.
Does Shauryaman keep his promise?
Yes. After being acquitted, Shauryaman honours his agreement and donates his stem cells. The transplant is successful, and Samaira’s condition improves. Arjun, Avantika and Samaira finally have hope of living a normal family life again. However, Arjun is still not convinced that Shauryaman is innocent.
Does Shauryaman escape punishment?
No. This is where the film delivers its biggest twist. After carefully listening to Gauri’s emergency calls, Arjun notices something unusual. The threatening male voice heard in the recording does not belong to Shauryaman. It belongs to the Gaur family’s assistant, Chatur. Arjun and his team begin investigating Chatur’s movements.
Soon, they discover that Chatur has gone missing and is trying to flee the city. The police track him down and arrest him. During the investigation, they also find the homeless man from whom Shauryaman had bought a mobile phone on the night of the murder. The man confirms that Chatur attacked him on Shauryaman’s instructions.
The investigation reveals the truth. Chatur had pretended to be Shauryaman during the emergency calls to create a fake alibi. He also carried out several tasks to help his boss cover up the murder. With this fresh evidence, the police finally arrest Shauryaman once again. This time, he is taken away in handcuffs from a club while Arjun watches. In the end, Shauryaman does not escape justice.
Does Samaira survive?
Yes. Shauryaman’s stem cell donation saves Samaira’s life. Although Arjun was forced to defend a man he believed was guilty, his decision ultimately saves his daughter.
At the same time, he refuses to let a murderer go free. By continuing to search for the truth even after winning the case, Arjun ensures that justice is finally served.