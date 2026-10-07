Ikka 2 Underway: Sunny Deol To Reprise His Role, Akshaye Khanna Won't Be Part Of The Sequel
Sunny Deol will return as Ikka in Netflix's Ikka 2, but Akshaye Khanna will not reprise his role as the sequel takes a new story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to return as Ikka in the second instalment of Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka. However, Akshaye Khanna, who starred alongside Deol in the first film, will not be returning for the sequel.
The first Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, was released earlier this year. The film brought Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together on screen nearly three decades after their collaboration in Border. The courtroom drama followed the two actors as they became part of a high-stakes legal battle.
Following the response to the first film, the makers have now started working on its second instalment. According to a report by a webloid, the writing for Ikka 2 is already underway. However, the sequel will not continue the story of the first film.
While Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Ikka, the second film will tell a completely new story. Akshaye Khanna’s character will not be part of the sequel.
The makers are currently working on the main theme and story for Ikka 2. The project is still in its early writing stage, with production expected to begin next year.
The decision to take the story in a new direction means that the sequel will continue the franchise through Sunny Deol’s character rather than directly following the events of the first film.
The news of Ikka’s sequel comes at a busy time for Sunny Deol. The actor has several projects lined up after Border 2. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman. Deol is also part of Antony, a crime thriller set in Goa. He will reportedly play a police officer in the film.
Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, is also taking on several new roles. The actor recently featured in Dhurandhar, which received a strong response. Khanna is set to play Shukracharya in Mahakali, which is part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe.