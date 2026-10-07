ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikka 2 Underway: Sunny Deol To Reprise His Role, Akshaye Khanna Won't Be Part Of The Sequel

Ikka 2 Underway: Sunny Deol To Reprise His Role, Akshaye Khanna Won't Be Part Of The Sequel ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to return as Ikka in the second instalment of Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka. However, Akshaye Khanna, who starred alongside Deol in the first film, will not be returning for the sequel.

The first Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, was released earlier this year. The film brought Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together on screen nearly three decades after their collaboration in Border. The courtroom drama followed the two actors as they became part of a high-stakes legal battle. Following the response to the first film, the makers have now started working on its second instalment. According to a report by a webloid, the writing for Ikka 2 is already underway. However, the sequel will not continue the story of the first film. While Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Ikka, the second film will tell a completely new story. Akshaye Khanna’s character will not be part of the sequel.