ETV Bharat / entertainment

IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Sweeps Major Categories, The Ba***ds of Bollywood Dominates OTT Honours

Hyderabad: The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2026 have been announced, with Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Chhaava emerging as some of the biggest winners. While Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Aditya Dhar also had a strong showing, winning multiple awards for his direction and work on Dhurandhar.

The official Instagram account of IIFA announced the winners on Friday, recognising achievements across mainstream cinema, digital films and web series. Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dominated the digital series categories, while Paatal Lok 2 and Baramulla also secured multiple honours.

Dhurandhar dominates popular categories

Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest winners at IIFA Awards 2026, securing honours across acting, direction, music and technical categories. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Akshaye Khanna was recognised for his negative role in the film. Sanjay Dutt also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance.

Director Aditya Dhar had a particularly successful night, winning Best Director, Best Story (Original), and Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues. The film also won Best Film, Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev, Best Cinematography for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Editing for Shivkumar V. Panicker and Best Sound Design for Bishwadeep Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara secured several major awards. Aneet Padda won Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Ahaan Panday received the Best Male Debut award. The film also won Best Lyrics for Irshad Kamil and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Faheem Abdullah. Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Saiyaara (Reprise – Female).

Chhaava also had a strong presence in the technical categories, winning Best Sound Mixing for Alok De, Best Background Score for AR Rahman and Best Visual Effects for Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood leads digital series winners

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as a major winner in the digital series category. The show won Best Series, while Aryan Khan was recognised for Best Direction. Its supporting cast also received recognition, with Anya Singh winning Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) and Raghav Juyal taking home the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male). The series also won Best Title Track for Ujwal Gupta.