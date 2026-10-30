IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Sweeps Major Categories, The Ba***ds of Bollywood Dominates OTT Honours
Dhurandhar and The Ba***ds of Bollywood lead the IIFA Digital Awards 2026 winners, while Paatal Lok 2, Baramulla and Stolen secure multiple honours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2026 have been announced, with Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Chhaava emerging as some of the biggest winners. While Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Aditya Dhar also had a strong showing, winning multiple awards for his direction and work on Dhurandhar.
The official Instagram account of IIFA announced the winners on Friday, recognising achievements across mainstream cinema, digital films and web series. Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dominated the digital series categories, while Paatal Lok 2 and Baramulla also secured multiple honours.
CELEBRATING CINEMA. RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE. 🌟 Celebrating the cinematic brilliance and creative minds behind these remarkable films! From outstanding storytelling and visionary direction to cinematic achievements that transcend boundaries, these are the names behind some remarkable films. 🎬✨ Congratulations to our winners: • Best Picture: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar & Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar • Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar • Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar • Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy & Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound • Best International Film: 20th Century Studios (India Distributor), Jon Landau & James Cameron – Avatar: Fire and Ash Here's to the storytellers, visionaries and creative minds who continue to push the boundaries of cinema! 💚✨ @AdityaDharFilms #LokeshDhar #SumitRoy @ghaywan @20thCenturyIN @jonlandau @JimCameron #BasharatPeer #IIFA2026Winners #IIFA #IndianCinema #BollywoodAwards #Trending— IIFA (@IIFA) October 30, 2026
Dhurandhar dominates popular categories
Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest winners at IIFA Awards 2026, securing honours across acting, direction, music and technical categories. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Akshaye Khanna was recognised for his negative role in the film. Sanjay Dutt also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance.
Director Aditya Dhar had a particularly successful night, winning Best Director, Best Story (Original), and Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues. The film also won Best Film, Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev, Best Cinematography for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Editing for Shivkumar V. Panicker and Best Sound Design for Bishwadeep Chatterjee.
Meanwhile, Saiyaara secured several major awards. Aneet Padda won Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Ahaan Panday received the Best Male Debut award. The film also won Best Lyrics for Irshad Kamil and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Faheem Abdullah. Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Saiyaara (Reprise – Female).
Chhaava also had a strong presence in the technical categories, winning Best Sound Mixing for Alok De, Best Background Score for AR Rahman and Best Visual Effects for Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood leads digital series winners
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as a major winner in the digital series category. The show won Best Series, while Aryan Khan was recognised for Best Direction. Its supporting cast also received recognition, with Anya Singh winning Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) and Raghav Juyal taking home the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male). The series also won Best Title Track for Ujwal Gupta.
Paatal Lok 2 secured honours in the leading performance categories. Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male), while Tillotama Shome received the award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female). The series also won Best Original Story.
CELEBRATING THE STORIES THAT KEPT US HOOKED! 🎬 From gripping storytelling and remarkable direction to performances that left a lasting impression, these series and their talented creators have made their mark on digital entertainment! ✨ Presenting the IIFA Digital Awards 2026 – Series Winners! • Best Series: Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. & Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP – The Ba*ds of Bollywood • Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba*ds of Bollywood • Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok S2 • Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok S2 • Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh – The Ba*ds of Bollywood • Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal – The Ba*ds of Bollywood • Best Story (Original): Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia & Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok S2 A huge congratulations to all our winners for their outstanding work and contribution to the world of digital entertainment! 🌟 #Aryankhan @TillotamaShome #JaideepAhlawat #AnyaSingh #RaghavJuyal @RedChilliesEnt @NetflixIndia #AbhishekBanerjee #IIFA2026Winners #IIFA #IndianCinema #BollywoodAwards #2026IIFADigitalAwards— IIFA (@IIFA) October 30, 2026
Baramulla, Stolen and Mrs win in digital film category
The digital film category saw Baramulla emerge as a double winner, taking home Best Picture and Best Story (Original). Karan Tejpal won Best Direction for Stolen, while its lead actor Abhishek Banerjee received the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) award. Sanya Malhotra won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for Mrs.
THE STORIES WE LOVED. THE PERFORMANCES WE REMEMBER. THE WINNERS WE CELEBRATE! ✨ The OTT space continues to deliver stories that entertain, challenge and leave a lasting impression. It's time to celebrate the films and talent that stood out at the IIFA Digital Awards 2026! 🎬✨ Congratulations to our winners: • Best Picture: Baramulla – B62 Studios, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP & Jio Studios • Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen • Performance in Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs • Performance in Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen • Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2 • Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys • Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar & Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Baramulla Here's to the storytellers and performers who continue to redefine entertainment! 🎥 @B62Studios @NetflixIndia @jiostudios @karantejpal94 @sanyamalhotra07 @nowitsabhi @avinashtiw85 @AdityaDharFilms @AdityaSJambhale #IIFA2026Winners #IIFA #IndianCinema #BollywoodAwards #2026IIFADigitalAwards— IIFA (@IIFA) October 30, 2026
IIFA Awards 2026: Full List of Winners
Popular Categories
- Best Film: Dhurandhar
- Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash
- Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
- Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda - Saiyaara
- Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar
- Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi - Jolly LLB 3
- Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt - Dhurandhar
- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar
- Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev - Dhurandhar
- Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
- Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound
- Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil - Saiyaara
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah - Saiyaara
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal - Saiyaara (Reprise - Female)
Technical Categories
- Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha - Dhurandhar
- Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
- Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
- Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker - Dhurandhar
- Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis - Aavan Jaavan, War 2
- Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee - Dhurandhar
- Best Sound Mixing: Alok De - Chhaava
- Best Background Score: AR Rahman - Chhaava
- Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine - Chhaava
Debut Categories
- Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani - Azaad
- Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara
Digital Film Category
- Best Picture: Baramulla
- Best Story (Original): Baramulla
- Best Direction: Karan Tejpal - Stolen
- Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen
- Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra - Mrs
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi 2
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary - The Mehta Boys
Digital Series Category
- Best Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood
- Best Direction: Aryan Khan - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
- Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok 2
- Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome - Paatal Lok 2
- Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2
- Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans
- Best Reality/Non-Scripted: The Traitors
- Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta - The Ba***ds of Bollywood