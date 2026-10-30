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IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Sweeps Major Categories, The Ba***ds of Bollywood Dominates OTT Honours

Dhurandhar and The Ba***ds of Bollywood lead the IIFA Digital Awards 2026 winners, while Paatal Lok 2, Baramulla and Stolen secure multiple honours.

IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List (Photo: Film Posters)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2026 have been announced, with Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Chhaava emerging as some of the biggest winners. While Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Aditya Dhar also had a strong showing, winning multiple awards for his direction and work on Dhurandhar.

The official Instagram account of IIFA announced the winners on Friday, recognising achievements across mainstream cinema, digital films and web series. Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dominated the digital series categories, while Paatal Lok 2 and Baramulla also secured multiple honours.

Dhurandhar dominates popular categories

Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest winners at IIFA Awards 2026, securing honours across acting, direction, music and technical categories. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Akshaye Khanna was recognised for his negative role in the film. Sanjay Dutt also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance.

Director Aditya Dhar had a particularly successful night, winning Best Director, Best Story (Original), and Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues. The film also won Best Film, Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev, Best Cinematography for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Editing for Shivkumar V. Panicker and Best Sound Design for Bishwadeep Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara secured several major awards. Aneet Padda won Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Ahaan Panday received the Best Male Debut award. The film also won Best Lyrics for Irshad Kamil and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Faheem Abdullah. Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Saiyaara (Reprise – Female).

Chhaava also had a strong presence in the technical categories, winning Best Sound Mixing for Alok De, Best Background Score for AR Rahman and Best Visual Effects for Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood leads digital series winners

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as a major winner in the digital series category. The show won Best Series, while Aryan Khan was recognised for Best Direction. Its supporting cast also received recognition, with Anya Singh winning Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) and Raghav Juyal taking home the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male). The series also won Best Title Track for Ujwal Gupta.

Paatal Lok 2 secured honours in the leading performance categories. Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male), while Tillotama Shome received the award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female). The series also won Best Original Story.

Baramulla, Stolen and Mrs win in digital film category

The digital film category saw Baramulla emerge as a double winner, taking home Best Picture and Best Story (Original). Karan Tejpal won Best Direction for Stolen, while its lead actor Abhishek Banerjee received the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) award. Sanya Malhotra won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for Mrs.

IIFA Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Popular Categories

  • Best Film: Dhurandhar
  • Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash
  • Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
  • Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda - Saiyaara
  • Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar
  • Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi - Jolly LLB 3
  • Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt - Dhurandhar
  • Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar
  • Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev - Dhurandhar
  • Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
  • Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound
  • Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil - Saiyaara
  • Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah - Saiyaara
  • Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal - Saiyaara (Reprise - Female)

Technical Categories

  • Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha - Dhurandhar
  • Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
  • Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar
  • Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker - Dhurandhar
  • Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis - Aavan Jaavan, War 2
  • Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee - Dhurandhar
  • Best Sound Mixing: Alok De - Chhaava
  • Best Background Score: AR Rahman - Chhaava
  • Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine - Chhaava

Debut Categories

  • Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani - Azaad
  • Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara

Digital Film Category

  • Best Picture: Baramulla
  • Best Story (Original): Baramulla
  • Best Direction: Karan Tejpal - Stolen
  • Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen
  • Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra - Mrs
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi 2
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary - The Mehta Boys

Digital Series Category

  • Best Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  • Best Direction: Aryan Khan - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal - The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  • Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok 2
  • Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome - Paatal Lok 2
  • Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2
  • Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans
  • Best Reality/Non-Scripted: The Traitors
  • Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta - The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Read More

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  2. Yearender 2025 | From Family Man 3 To The Bads Of Bollywood: Most Popular OTT Series Of The Year
  3. Paatal Lok Season 2 X Review: Is Jaideep Ahlawat's Second Installment Better Than the First? Read on to Know

TAGGED:

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD
DHURANDHAR
IIFA DIGITAL AWARDS 2026 WINNERS
IIFA OTT AWARDS 2026

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