IFTDA Files Complaint For Privacy Breach In Dharmendra's Health Coverage; Karan Johar And Others Blast Paparazzi
IFTDA has filed a police complaint against paparazzi for violating Dharmendra's privacy, prompting strong reactions from Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has issued a strong notice and filed a formal police complaint after the shocking breach of privacy involving veteran actor Dharmendra and his family. The complaint comes amid growing criticism of intrusive paparazzi behaviour during the actor's recent health scare.
Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was discharged earlier this week. As soon as reports of his condition surfaced, several paparazzi and online portals began crowding outside the hospital and the Deol family home. According to IFTDA, the situation soon crossed all limits of decency.
IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit, in a letter to the Senior Inspector of Juhu Police Station, stated that certain paparazzi entered the actor's residence without permission and filmed members of his family. The footage was later circulated online for views and sensationalism.
He stressed that such actions violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to privacy. Hours after Dharmendra returned home, his son Sunny Deol confronted photographers waiting outside their residence. Visibly emotional, he folded his hands and said they should show some shame and sensitivity. He reminded them that they, too, have parents and families and requested them to behave like humans.
Karan Johar also spoke out strongly on social media. He called the aggressive media behaviour a "circus" and said it was heartbreaking to see a lack of courtesy during such an emotional moment. He added that a living legend like Dharmendra deserved respect, not harassment.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar echoed this sentiment. He urged the media to give the Deol family the space they need and said it was high time their privacy was respected. Actor Ameesha Patel, who is close to the family, also criticised the media's conduct and appealed for compassion.
The frenzy intensified after a few online portals even announced false news about the actor's death. Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, later issued a statement confirming he was stable and recovering.
