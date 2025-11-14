ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFTDA Files Complaint For Privacy Breach In Dharmendra's Health Coverage; Karan Johar And Others Blast Paparazzi

Celebs Unite With IFTDA Against “Inhuman” Paparazzi Behaviour Toward Dharmendra ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has issued a strong notice and filed a formal police complaint after the shocking breach of privacy involving veteran actor Dharmendra and his family. The complaint comes amid growing criticism of intrusive paparazzi behaviour during the actor's recent health scare. Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was discharged earlier this week. As soon as reports of his condition surfaced, several paparazzi and online portals began crowding outside the hospital and the Deol family home. According to IFTDA, the situation soon crossed all limits of decency. IFTDA Raises Alarm Over Dharmendra Privacy Violation (Photo: Instagram) IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit, in a letter to the Senior Inspector of Juhu Police Station, stated that certain paparazzi entered the actor's residence without permission and filmed members of his family. The footage was later circulated online for views and sensationalism.