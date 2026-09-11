IFFJK 2026 Concludes With Call For J&K To Become A Hub For Global Storytelling
The four-day IFFJK 2026 screened around 120 films from over 30 countries. Organisers said the festival received around 1,100 submissions from over 80 countries.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) concluded in Srinagar on Thursday night. The filmmakers and government representatives called for the region to move beyond its traditional image as a scenic film location and become a centre for filmmaking and storytelling.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged filmmakers to look beyond the region's mountains and lakes and explore its people, languages, literature and everyday experiences. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said Jammu and Kashmir was no longer only a backdrop for films but was emerging as an active participant in global storytelling.
The four-day IFFJK 2026 screened around 120 films from over 30 countries. Organisers said the festival received around 1,100 submissions from over 80 countries.
Abdullah said the festival was intended to build a longer-term relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the global film community. “You came as our guests. I hope you leave as friends of Jammu and Kashmir and partners in what we are trying to build," he said.
Abdullah said that Kashmir had for decades reached Indian audiences through cinema. During the festival, that relationship was symbolically reversed as classic films associated with the region were screened against the landscapes that had helped make them famous.
Films including Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie were screened around Dal Lake. "For decades, Kashmir travelled to audiences through a cinema screen. This week, in a sense, the screen came back to Kashmir," Abdullah quipped. However, he stressed that the region's cinematic future should not be defined by nostalgia or its scenic beauty alone.
"Our ambition must go beyond being a beautiful filming location. Jammu and Kashmir must increasingly become a place from which stories emerge, talent is discovered and films are conceived and created," he said.
He said the region's cities, towns and villages offered stories rooted in its languages, music, literature, crafts, history and everyday lives. "Our landscapes may bring filmmakers here, but our stories, our people and our professional filmmaking environment can bring them back," he said.
Abdullah called for a two-way relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the film industry, saying filmmakers from India and abroad should be encouraged to return while local talent should get opportunities to work alongside established professionals and reach wider audiences.
He also said the festival should eventually grow beyond a four-day annual event into a year-round platform for screenings, training, learning and collaboration.
While the government could provide infrastructure and an enabling environment, Abdullah said a sustainable film culture would ultimately have to be driven by the creative community.
He also spoke about the economic potential of filmmaking in the region. Productions coming to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, should create skills, employment, business opportunities and stronger local capabilities rather than only use the region as a scenic backdrop. “Come back to shoot, write, teach, collaborate and discover more of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told visiting filmmakers.
Murugan agreed and said that Jammu and Kashmir was entering a new phase in its relationship with cinema. “For decades, the silver screen showed us the snow peaks of Gulmarg, the serene landscapes of Srinagar and the historic temples of Jammu through a camera lens. Today, Jammu-Kashmir is not just a brief shooting location; it is becoming an active creator, host and partner in modern global storytelling,” he said.
Murugan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks about Jammu and Kashmir's long association with filmmakers and said IFFJK represented a renewed effort to connect the region with the international film community.
He also spoke about India's broader efforts to develop a creative economy spanning cinema, music, gaming, animation, virtual reality, extended reality and digital content.
According to Murugan, the government's AVGC initiative proposes content creator labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, with an allocation of nearly Rs 250 crore. He said the media and entertainment industry could require nearly two million professionals by 2030. “To the investors and producers present in the room, I welcome you with open arms, ready infrastructure and unmatched natural wonders,” he said.
The festival's competitive section was judged by a jury comprising filmmaker and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, Dorothee Wenner, Keiko Bang and Himanshu Shekhar Khatua.
The jury said it focused on the overall impact of films rather than simply evaluating them against technical parameters. One jury member said the strongest films were those that were innovative, surprising and convincing.
The preview committee handled the initial selection, while the jury evaluated films in the competitive sections and decided the awards.
Khatua said he would like future editions to include a dedicated student week and greater participation from young filmmakers.
Wenner said she was struck by the courage and resilience reflected in several films screened at the festival. She also said her visit provided an opportunity to understand the people and experiences of Jammu and Kashmir beyond the familiar images associated with the region.
“There was no theatre in our city and suddenly today we are seeing a fully-fledged international film festival happening over here,” Khateeb said. She said talent existed across Kashmir, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Badarwah and Ladakh but often needed an opportunity to reach a larger platform. “We are just one opportunity away from a milestone,” she said.
Khateeb also spoke about the importance of family support in an actor's career and her responsibility towards her roots in Badarwah.
Sarwar said the presence of Kashmiri-language cinema at an international festival was a matter of pride. He also pointed to the growing presence of artists from Jammu and Kashmir in films, television, web productions and music.
Captain Bali, who moved from a military career into filmmaking, described his transition in cinematic terms. “I used to shoot before, I still shoot. I used to shoot with a gun and now I shoot with a camera,” he said.
He said Jammu and Kashmir's return to mainstream filmmaking should also involve portraying the region beyond conflict. Bali said Khateeb will star in his upcoming film, which is expected to release by the end of the year and was shot in Kashmir.
“The audience is now sick and tired of watching that,” Bali said about the repeated portrayal of Kashmir through conflict. “I think that era is over.”
The closing ceremony also featured a Kashmiri cultural presence. Singer Gulzar Ganie performed Wahab Khar's Sufi kalam Yaar Doad Naar Khoth. Veteran singer Usha Uthup then took the stage and gave some energetic performance.
The festival honoured winners across its competitive categories:
- Best Cinematography: Baba Tasaduq Hussain for Naqsh-e-Daur
- Best Sound Design: Sara Francis for Dead Dog
- Best Editing: Dieter Diependaele for Têtes Brûlées
- Best Emerging Film: Asking: The Guiding Darkness
- Best Debut Film of the Director: Khusnora Rozmatova for The Song Sustxotin
- Best Film: Whisper My Name, directed by Rasul Sadr Ameli
- Best Director: Khusnora Rozmatova
- Best Actor, Male: Amin Hayaei
- Best Actor, Female: Tanya Maniktala for Arifa
- Best Film from J&K: Tasrufdar
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