ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFJK 2026 Concludes With Call For J&K To Become A Hub For Global Storytelling

The concluding ceremony of first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir took place in Srinagar ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: The first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) concluded in Srinagar on Thursday night. The filmmakers and government representatives called for the region to move beyond its traditional image as a scenic film location and become a centre for filmmaking and storytelling.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged filmmakers to look beyond the region's mountains and lakes and explore its people, languages, literature and everyday experiences. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said Jammu and Kashmir was no longer only a backdrop for films but was emerging as an active participant in global storytelling.

IFFJK 2026 Concludes With Call for J&K to Become a Hub for Global Storytelling (ETV Bharat)

The four-day IFFJK 2026 screened around 120 films from over 30 countries. Organisers said the festival received around 1,100 submissions from over 80 countries.

Abdullah said the festival was intended to build a longer-term relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the global film community. “You came as our guests. I hope you leave as friends of Jammu and Kashmir and partners in what we are trying to build," he said.

Abdullah said that Kashmir had for decades reached Indian audiences through cinema. During the festival, that relationship was symbolically reversed as classic films associated with the region were screened against the landscapes that had helped make them famous.

Films including Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie were screened around Dal Lake. "For decades, Kashmir travelled to audiences through a cinema screen. This week, in a sense, the screen came back to Kashmir," Abdullah quipped. However, he stressed that the region's cinematic future should not be defined by nostalgia or its scenic beauty alone.

IFFJK 2026 Concludes With Call for J&K to Become a Hub for Global Storytelling (ETV Bharat)

"Our ambition must go beyond being a beautiful filming location. Jammu and Kashmir must increasingly become a place from which stories emerge, talent is discovered and films are conceived and created," he said.

He said the region's cities, towns and villages offered stories rooted in its languages, music, literature, crafts, history and everyday lives. "Our landscapes may bring filmmakers here, but our stories, our people and our professional filmmaking environment can bring them back," he said.

Abdullah called for a two-way relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the film industry, saying filmmakers from India and abroad should be encouraged to return while local talent should get opportunities to work alongside established professionals and reach wider audiences.

He also said the festival should eventually grow beyond a four-day annual event into a year-round platform for screenings, training, learning and collaboration.

While the government could provide infrastructure and an enabling environment, Abdullah said a sustainable film culture would ultimately have to be driven by the creative community.

He also spoke about the economic potential of filmmaking in the region. Productions coming to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, should create skills, employment, business opportunities and stronger local capabilities rather than only use the region as a scenic backdrop. “Come back to shoot, write, teach, collaborate and discover more of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told visiting filmmakers.