IFFI Honours Rajnikanth For Completing Five Glorious Years In Indian Cinema
The legendary actor said he truly wishes to be reborn as an actor and as Rajnikanth.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 10:54 PM IST
Panaji: The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday honoured Rajinikanth for completing five remarkable decades in Indian cinema.
The legendary actor attended the closing ceremony of the 56th edition of the festival in Goa, accompanied by his family. While accepting the honour, Rajinikanth addressed the audience and said, “I thank the Central Government for honouring me for 50 years in Indian cinema.” He also expressed his gratitude to the Goa government.
Reflecting on his journey, he added, “Fifty years feel like they passed in a moment, perhaps because I love acting so much. I truly wish to be reborn as an actor, and as Rajinikanth.”
As #IFFI2025 celebrates 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth, we honour a legend who reimagined heroism, elevated storytelling and connected with millions through sheer charisma and heart.
The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actor Ranveer Singh.
Meanwhile, in a landmark moment celebrating emerging cinematic talent, the IFFI honoured Karan Singh Tyagi with the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award for his critically acclaimed film ‘Kesari Chapter 2.
Dr L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, handed over the award to Tyagi in the closing ceremony in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Tyagi, a filmmaker, writer, and producer, has carved a distinctive space for himself in Indian cinema with his sharp storytelling and commitment to meaningful narratives. His body of work already includes notable titles such as ‘Bandish Bandits’ and ‘Kaalkoot,’ and through ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ he has firmly established himself as a director to watch.
The Jury commented that it recognises the cinematic values, historical importance and compelling moments of Indian Freedom struggle which have been captured in the film. The jurors and Chairperson of the Indian Panorama also added that they wish to congratulate the director, producer, the actors and the technicians of ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ and called it a visual excellence.
Karan Singh Tyagi's film 'Kesari Chapter 2' tells the powerful story of Sankaran Nair, the fearless barrister who took on the British Empire to expose the brutal truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ recounts the extraordinary true story of Sankaran Nair, the fearless barrister from Kerala who took on the British Empire to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. As a member of the Viceroy’s Council, Nair uncovers undeniable evidence of General Dyer’s deliberate firing on unarmed civilians. Together with young lawyer Dilreet Gill, he launches a daring legal battle against the colonial establishment, demanding justice for the hundreds of victims.
The film not only captures Nair’s unshakeable courage but also highlights the spark his actions ignited in India’s freedom struggle. Through its compelling courtroom drama and powerful performances, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ brings to life a lesser-known chapter of Indian history with cinematic intensity and emotional depth.
Each year, up to five debut films are selected in accordance with festival regulations and showcased. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs along with a certificate.
The Norwegian film “Safe House”, directed by Eirik Svensson, was awarded the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2025) for its outstanding contribution to cinema that promotes peace, non-violence, and intercultural dialogue. The award was received by Manouj Kadaamh, Honorary Representative of ICFT–UNESCO Paris on behalf of the film’s director Eirik Svensson and presented by MD, NFDC, Prakash Magdum.
Set over 15 intense hours inside a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Bangui during the 2013 civil war in the Central African Republic, “Safe House” is a gripping, humane drama inspired by true events.
The film explores the ethics of care, courage, and responsibility as a team of aid workers grapples with impossible choices in a war zone. Through real-time storytelling, the film highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the moral dilemmas faced by those striving to uphold humanity amid chaos.
Instituted in collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television, and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) and UNESCO, this award honours films that reflect ideals of tolerance, intercultural dialogue, and culture of peace.
The jury commended "Safe House" for its powerful, authentic depiction of moral courage and humanitarian values under extreme pressure, as well as its ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level.
The film’s real-time narrative, grounded in true events, highlights the ethical dilemmas faced by aid workers in conflict zones, emphasizing the universal themes of compassion, responsibility, and the sanctity of human life. Its restrained, suspenseful storytelling and the lead performance by Kristine Kujath Thorp strengthened its impact, making it a compelling choice for the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal.
Eirik, a new generation Norwegian filmmaker, has previously received acclaim for his earlier works, including “One Night in Oslo” and “Harajuku.” “Safe House” had its world premiere as the opening feature of the 48th Göteborg Film Festival 2025, where it won the Audience Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film.
Ash Mayfair’s Vietnamese transgender drama Skin Of Youth won the Golden Peacock for best film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI, November 20-28).
'Skin of Youth' is set in 1990s Saigon, the film explores the intense romance between San, a transgender sex worker dreaming of a sex-change surgery, and Nam, an underground cage fighter who fights to support her son. San is determined to live as a woman, while Nam endures brutal
The director was joined on stage by lead actress Tran Quan to accept the award. It marks the first Vietnamese fiction feature to cast a transperson in the leading role.
The ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal Jury for IFFI 2025 was chaired by Dr Prof. Ahmed Bedjaoui (Algeria), with members Xueyuan Hun (China), Serge Michel (France), Tobias Biancone (Switzerland) and Georges Dupont (Luxembourg).
With PIB Inputs
