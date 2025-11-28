ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFI Honours Rajnikanth For Completing Five Glorious Years In Indian Cinema

Panaji: The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday honoured Rajinikanth for completing five remarkable decades in Indian cinema.

The legendary actor attended the closing ceremony of the 56th edition of the festival in Goa, accompanied by his family. While accepting the honour, Rajinikanth addressed the audience and said, “I thank the Central Government for honouring me for 50 years in Indian cinema.” He also expressed his gratitude to the Goa government.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “Fifty years feel like they passed in a moment, perhaps because I love acting so much. I truly wish to be reborn as an actor, and as Rajinikanth.”

The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actor Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, in a landmark moment celebrating emerging cinematic talent, the IFFI honoured Karan Singh Tyagi with the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award for his critically acclaimed film ‘Kesari Chapter 2.

Dr L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, handed over the award to Tyagi in the closing ceremony in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Karan Singh Tyagi being awarded the best debut director (PIB)

Tyagi, a filmmaker, writer, and producer, has carved a distinctive space for himself in Indian cinema with his sharp storytelling and commitment to meaningful narratives. His body of work already includes notable titles such as ‘Bandish Bandits’ and ‘Kaalkoot,’ and through ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ he has firmly established himself as a director to watch.

The Jury commented that it recognises the cinematic values, historical importance and compelling moments of Indian Freedom struggle which have been captured in the film. The jurors and Chairperson of the Indian Panorama also added that they wish to congratulate the director, producer, the actors and the technicians of ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ and called it a visual excellence.