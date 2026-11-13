ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFI 2026: Over 150 Films From 86 Countries To Be Screened; Dhurandhar To Open Indian Panorama, Ramayana The BRICS Section

Goa: The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to bring together filmmakers, actors and cinema lovers from across the world in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026. With over 150 international films from 86 countries, the festival will offer audiences an opportunity to explore different cultures and stories through cinema. This year’s festival will follow the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’ and will also highlight Indian films, new filmmakers and emerging talent.

IFFI 2026 has received more than 1,900 film submissions from 137 countries, showing the growing interest in the festival among filmmakers worldwide. India’s Ramayana will open the BRICS film section, while Dhurandhar and Becoming will open the Indian Panorama section. The festival will also feature special film screenings, masterclasses, workshops and discussions with leading names from the film industry.

The programme was announced at the curtain-raiser press conference held at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the event and unveiled the key highlights of this year’s festival. Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker also spoke about the theme and explained how cinema connects people across different countries, languages and cultures through stories and emotions.

Opening, Mid-Fest And Closing Films

The opening film of the 57th IFFI will be Fatherland, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski. The film follows Nobel Prize-winning writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika as they travel through Germany in 1949, after World War II. The story explores the personal and political divisions in the country during that period. The film won the Best Director Award at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and was also nominated for the Sydney Film Prize 2026.

The festival’s Mid-Fest Film will be I Matter, directed by Alina Șerban. The 101-minute film is a joint production of Romania, Germany and Belgium. It features dialogues in Romanian and Romani languages.

The closing film will be We Are All Strangers, directed by Anthony Chen. Representing Singapore, the 157-minute film features Mandarin and English dialogues. It will bring the nine-day festival to an end with a story from contemporary Singaporean cinema.

Spain And Russia To Get Special Focus

Spain has been named the Country of Honour at IFFI 2026. Four Spanish films will be screened as part of this special section. These include The Bad Son, directed by Jaime Lorente; Trinidad; Bitter Christmas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar; and Persegiuiendo a Michael, directed by Jaime Machia.

Russia will be the Partner Country at this year’s festival. Four films will be screened as part of the Russian showcase. These include Four, New Home, Bo Bo, directed by Anastasia Kuzina, and Sidney Lumet’s Birthday. The section aims to introduce audiences to different forms of Russian filmmaking and encourage cultural exchange between India and Russia.

Ramayana To Open BRICS Film Section

One of the major highlights of IFFI 2026 will be its special focus on films from BRICS countries. India’s Ramayana will be the opening film of this section. The BRICS showcase will feature films from all 11 member countries, along with films from partner countries.

The section will bring together stories from different parts of the world and give audiences a chance to understand their cultures and filmmaking styles. It will also highlight the growing role of cinema in bringing countries closer through creative exchange.

Dhurandhar And Becoming To Open Indian Panorama

The Indian Panorama section will showcase 76 films in 18 different languages, highlighting the variety of stories and filmmaking styles found across India. Hindi feature film Dhurandhar and Ladakhi-language non-feature film Becoming will open this section.

The selection process received 404 feature film submissions and 358 non-feature film submissions. The Best Web Series (OTT) category also received 46 eligible entries.

Two New Sections Introduced

IFFI 2026 will introduce two new sections to offer audiences more types of films. The first is the Animation section, which will feature five films and highlight new ideas and creative work in animated cinema.