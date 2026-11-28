IFFI 2026 Full Winners List: Aqui Wins Golden Peacock Award; Rishab Shetty, Maya O'Rourke Bag Top Honours
The 57th IFFI concluded in Goa with Aqui winning Best Film, while Rishab Shetty, Maya O'Rourke and other filmmakers received top honours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded its nine-day celebration of cinema in Goa on Saturday, November 28. The closing ceremony brought together filmmakers, actors and cinema enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate excellence in Indian and international cinema. Portuguese film Aqui, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock Award for Best Film. Meanwhile, actor Rishab Shetty and Maya O’Rourke received the Silver Peacock Awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female), respectively.
The festival also recognised several filmmakers and films across different categories. Here is the complete list of winners announced at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2026.
IFFI 2026: Golden Peacock -Best Film AQUI, directed by Tiago Guedes, wins the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film at IFFI 2026! 🏆🎬 #IFFI2026 #57IFFI— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026
IFFI 2026 Winners: Complete List
Golden Peacock Award
- Best Film: Aqui (Directed by Tiago Guedes)
Silver Peacock Awards
- Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty
- Best Actor (Female): Maya O’Rourke for The Meltdown (El Deshielo)
- Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation (Heimsuchung)
- Best Debut Feature Film: The Golden Age (L’Age d’Or), directed by Berenger Thouin
- Special Jury Award: The River Train (El Tren Fluvial), directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale
- Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty
Other Major Awards
- Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film: Dr Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh
- Best Web Series (OTT): Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal
- ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal: Rahma, directed by Faysal Soysal
Rishab Shetty, Maya O’Rourke Receive Silver Peacock Awards
Rishab Shetty received the Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Male) at the 57th edition of IFFI. The recognition adds to the honours announced at the closing ceremony. His film, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, also received a Special Mention in the Feature Film category. The film was directed by Shetty.
IFFI 2026: Special Mention 🌟 #Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 receives a Special Mention at IFFI 2026, celebrating its powerful storytelling and cinematic brilliance. 🎬🔥 #IFFI2026 #57IFFI @IFFIGoa @MIB_India @shetty_rishab— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026
Meanwhile, Maya O’Rourke won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in The Meltdown (El Deshielo). German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff received the Best Director award for Visitation. The Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film went to Berenger Thouin’s The Golden Age.
Silver Peacock Honour for The Golden Age 👏🎬 The Golden Age wins the Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film at #IFFI 2026! #IFFI2026 #57IFFI @IFFIGoa @MIB_India— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026
The Special Jury Award was presented to The River Train, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale.
Indian Films Also Receive Recognition At IFFI 2026
Indian films and filmmakers also received recognition at this year’s festival. Dr Vishal Chaturvedi won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Hindi film Hanuman Ansh. The film was screened in the Indian Panorama section of IFFI.
A Winning Debut! 🏆 Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi wins Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film for #HanumanAnsh at #IFFI 2026. ✨ #IFFI2026 #57IFFI @IFFIGoa @MIB_India— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026
During a press conference at the festival, Chaturvedi spoke about the making of the film and described it as a personal and spiritual journey inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. He also discussed his approach to filmmaking, the role of music in the story and the financial challenges he faced as a first-time director.
The Best Web Series (OTT) Award went to Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal. The award recognises storytelling for digital platforms and highlights the growing role of web series in the entertainment industry.
Celebrating creativity, vision and cinematic excellence! 🎥🏆 Made in India: A Titan Story wins Best Web Series (OTT) at #IFFI 2026 #IFFI2026 #57IFFI— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026
Faysal Soysal’s Rahma received the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The award recognises films that promote peace, tolerance and understanding between different cultures.
Ashutosh Gowariker Speaks About Cinema At Closing Ceremony
The closing ceremony was held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. IFFI Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker welcomed the guests and spoke about how the festival brings people, cultures and different cinematic experiences together.
Speaking about the role of cinema, Gowariker said that films do not always have to provide answers. Sometimes, they raise questions and show society a mirror.
The ceremony was attended by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and G Krishna Kumar, Chairman of the National Film Development Corporation, among other guests.
Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers Selected As Closing Film
Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers was selected as the closing film of the festival. Its lead actors, Koh Jia Ler and Regene Lim, also shared their happiness about being part of IFFI. They expressed hope that the film would help strengthen the cultural and cinema-related connection between India and Singapore.
The final day also featured screenings of several films, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Health Centre and Azad Bharath.
About IFFI 2026
The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India was held under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’. The nine-day event focused on international cinema, new filmmakers and opportunities for people from different parts of the world to work together.
Several initiatives were organised as part of the festival. ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’ gave aspiring screenwriters an opportunity to present their original stories, while Creative Minds of Tomorrow brought young filmmaking talents together for a 48-hour filmmaking challenge. The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar also provided a platform for filmmakers and industry professionals to connect, discuss projects and explore international opportunities.
Established in 1952, IFFI is one of Asia’s oldest international film festivals. It is organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in association with the Government of Goa and the Entertainment Society of Goa. The festival aims to celebrate Indian and international cinema while giving filmmakers a platform to share their work with audiences across the world.