ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFI 2026 Full Winners List: Aqui Wins Golden Peacock Award; Rishab Shetty, Maya O'Rourke Bag Top Honours

IFFI 2026 Full Winners List ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded its nine-day celebration of cinema in Goa on Saturday, November 28. The closing ceremony brought together filmmakers, actors and cinema enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate excellence in Indian and international cinema. Portuguese film Aqui, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock Award for Best Film. Meanwhile, actor Rishab Shetty and Maya O’Rourke received the Silver Peacock Awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female), respectively.

The festival also recognised several filmmakers and films across different categories. Here is the complete list of winners announced at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2026.

IFFI 2026 Winners: Complete List Golden Peacock Award Best Film: Aqui (Directed by Tiago Guedes) Silver Peacock Awards Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Best Actor (Female): Maya O’Rourke for The Meltdown (El Deshielo)

Maya O’Rourke for The Meltdown (El Deshielo) Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation (Heimsuchung)

Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation (Heimsuchung) Best Debut Feature Film: The Golden Age (L’Age d’Or), directed by Berenger Thouin

The Golden Age (L’Age d’Or), directed by Berenger Thouin Special Jury Award: The River Train (El Tren Fluvial), directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale

The River Train (El Tren Fluvial), directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty Other Major Awards Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film: Dr Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh

Dr Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh Best Web Series (OTT): Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal

Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal: Rahma, directed by Faysal Soysal Rishab Shetty, Maya O’Rourke Receive Silver Peacock Awards Rishab Shetty received the Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Male) at the 57th edition of IFFI. The recognition adds to the honours announced at the closing ceremony. His film, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, also received a Special Mention in the Feature Film category. The film was directed by Shetty. Meanwhile, Maya O’Rourke won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in The Meltdown (El Deshielo). German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff received the Best Director award for Visitation. The Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film went to Berenger Thouin’s The Golden Age. The Special Jury Award was presented to The River Train, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale. Indian Films Also Receive Recognition At IFFI 2026 Indian films and filmmakers also received recognition at this year’s festival. Dr Vishal Chaturvedi won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Hindi film Hanuman Ansh. The film was screened in the Indian Panorama section of IFFI. During a press conference at the festival, Chaturvedi spoke about the making of the film and described it as a personal and spiritual journey inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. He also discussed his approach to filmmaking, the role of music in the story and the financial challenges he faced as a first-time director.