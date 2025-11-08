ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth To Be Honoured For Completing 50 Years In Cinema

Panaji: Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for completing 50 years in the film industry.

The festival, scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, will feature over 240 films from 81 countries. This year's IFFI will feature 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organisers said they received a record 2,314 film submissions from 127 countries.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said IFFI 2025 would continue to promote inclusivity and celebrate diverse voices from across the world. "IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from all corners of the world while spotlighting Indian regional cinema's rich tapestry. By introducing programmes focused on emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling, IFFI is nurturing platforms that champion new talent and celebrate the evolution of filmmaking in the digital age," Vaishnaw said as per a press note.

The opening film of the festival will be The Blue Trail, directed by Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro. The sci-fi fantasy film, which won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025, tells the story of a 75-year-old woman's journey through the Amazon. Japan has been chosen as the Country of Focus this year.