IFFI 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna Honoured For 50 Years In Cinema On Opening Day, Says 'I Am Original'

Many well-known stars attended the opening ceremony. Among them were Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The ceremony opened with Nandamuri Balakrishna's felicitation for completing 50 years in the film industry. He looked happy and proud as he received the honour.

Hyderabad: The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kickstarted in Goa with a bright and colourful opening on Thursday. This year, the festival moved out of the usual indoor stage and went onto the streets of Goa. People lined up to watch the grand parade, which showed India's cinema culture, old and new films and several dance performances.

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, who was also present at the ceremony, spoke about Goa becoming a global hub for filmmakers. He said that Goa is becoming an important place for filmmaking. He shared that Goa has "world-class infrastructure" and that filmmakers love coming back because of the State's strong film policies. He also said that IFFI 2025 celebrates the theme "Convergence of Creativity and Technology." According to him, India is now a becoming a leader in creative work and filmmaking. He added, "IFFI bridges Indian talent with global possibilities. Our dream is to make Goa the Creative Capital of India."

56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kickstarted in Goa (Photo: ANI)

The Governor of Goa, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan were also present at the event. The parade at the opening ceremony was one of the biggest highlights. More than 100 artists performed traditional dances. Over two dozen floats passed by, including a special NFDC 50 Years tableau. There were tributes to evergreen films like Gadar and Sholay. A scene from Sholay was performed live. People also cheered for the installations of well-loved cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu and Bittu Bahanebaaz.

Folk Dances and Film Tributes Mark IFFI 2025 Launch in Goa (Photo: ANI)

Nandamuri Balakrishna later spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on filmmaking now. He said that he believes too much technology is being used today. He said, "Nowadays, heroes just shoot before green or blue mat." He added that he likes doing things the original way. "And I am original. I am not a duplicate," he said. The festival opened with the film The Blue Trail by Gabriel Mascaro. IFFI 2025 will continue in Goa till November 28.