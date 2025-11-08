ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFI 2025: Four Films From Main Competition Already Streaming On OTT - Here's Where To Watch Them

Hyderabad: The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has unveiled its main competition lineup, featuring 15 international and Indian titles that will compete for the Golden Peacock award. The top honour, carrying a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, will be given jointly to the director and the producer of the winning film. The festival's International Competition section also includes other key categories - Silver Peacock awards for Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and a Special Jury Award.

This year's competition boasts a rich mix of voices from across the world, from Germany and Japan to India and Iraq. Among the 15 titles, Amrum (Germany), C'est Si Bon (France), Mosquitoes (Italy/Switzerland/France), Renoir (Japan/France/Singapore/Philippines/Indonesia/Qatar), and Skin Of Youth (Vietnam/Singapore/Japan) are some of the entries.

However, what has caught the attention of cinephiles ahead of the festival is that four of the competing films are already available for streaming on popular OTT platforms, offering audiences a head start before the official screenings in Goa.

Movies From IFFI's Main Competition That You Can Stream Now Are As Follows

1. A Poet (Streaming on MUBI)

Directed by Simón Mesa Soto, A Poet is a co-production between Colombia, Germany, and Sweden. The film follows an ageing poet who finds new purpose mentoring a talented teenager, Yurlady, until he introduces her to the world of art and his own disillusionments begin to resurface, revealing the pitfalls of poetic ambition and fame.