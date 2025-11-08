IFFI 2025: Four Films From Main Competition Already Streaming On OTT - Here's Where To Watch Them
Four IFFI 2025 competition films, including Little Trouble Girls, Songs of Adam, and Amaran, are already streaming on OTT platforms ahead of the festival.
Hyderabad: The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has unveiled its main competition lineup, featuring 15 international and Indian titles that will compete for the Golden Peacock award. The top honour, carrying a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, will be given jointly to the director and the producer of the winning film. The festival's International Competition section also includes other key categories - Silver Peacock awards for Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and a Special Jury Award.
This year's competition boasts a rich mix of voices from across the world, from Germany and Japan to India and Iraq. Among the 15 titles, Amrum (Germany), C'est Si Bon (France), Mosquitoes (Italy/Switzerland/France), Renoir (Japan/France/Singapore/Philippines/Indonesia/Qatar), and Skin Of Youth (Vietnam/Singapore/Japan) are some of the entries.
However, what has caught the attention of cinephiles ahead of the festival is that four of the competing films are already available for streaming on popular OTT platforms, offering audiences a head start before the official screenings in Goa.
Movies From IFFI's Main Competition That You Can Stream Now Are As Follows
1. A Poet (Streaming on MUBI)
Directed by Simón Mesa Soto, A Poet is a co-production between Colombia, Germany, and Sweden. The film follows an ageing poet who finds new purpose mentoring a talented teenager, Yurlady, until he introduces her to the world of art and his own disillusionments begin to resurface, revealing the pitfalls of poetic ambition and fame.
2. Little Trouble Girls (Streaming on Prime Video)
Directed by Urška Djukic, this Slovenian coming-of-age drama delves into faith, friendship, and desire. It is a coming-of-age story about a 16-year-old Lucia, who joins a Catholic school choir and befriends an older student named Ana-Maria. During a retreat at a convent, Lucia's attraction to a restoration worker sparks tension that tests her beliefs and her bond with Ana-Maria.
3. Songs of Adam (Streaming on MUBI)
A poignant drama by Iraqi filmmaker Oday Rasheed, Songs of Adam is set in post-war Mesopotamia in 1946. It is about the story of twelve-year-old Adam, who decides never to grow up - a mystical decision which compels his loved ones to confront time, memory, and mortality.
4. Amaran (Streaming on Netflix)
Representing India is Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, the film is adapted from India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film describes the life of the decorated officer through Indhu's memories as she accepts the Ashoka Chakra on his behalf.
The Race For The Golden Peacock
Other Indian films competing in the lineup include A Short Trip (Malayalam) directed by Thamar KV and Maharashtrian Ritual (Marathi) directed by Santosh Davakhar, alongside international titles such as Sham by Takashi Miike (Japan) and My Father's Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr (UK/Nigeria).
