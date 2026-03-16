ETV Bharat / entertainment

IFFD 2026: Delhi's First Global Film Festival To Open With Oscar-Nominated Sirat, Close With Singapore's Amoeba

Hyderabad: The first edition of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) has announced its opening and closing films. The festival will be opened with the Oscar-nominated film Sirât, directed by Oliver Laxe, while it will be closed with the debut feature film of the Singaporean director Tan Siyou, titled Amoeba.

The week-long festival will be held from March 25 to March 31, 2026. The main hub will be Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, a newly developed cultural and convention centre that will host the festival's key screenings, industry events and public programmes. Additional screenings will also be held at theatres operated by PVR INOX.

Opening Film: Sirât

The festival will open with Sirât, a widely praised road drama. The movie, directed by Oliver Laxe, is 115 minutes long and was released in 2025.

In this movie, a father and his son search for their missing daughter in the landscapes of southern Morocco. Their journey takes them across the country’s underground rave circuit. The story, which begins as a desperate search, gradually turns into a deeply emotional journey through a harsh and hypnotic desert landscape.

The film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and was also nominated for the Academy Awards (98th edition).

Speaking about the screening, director Oliver Laxe said bringing the film to Delhi for the opening night feels special. "Film has a way of opening the world without asking permission. Bringing Sirât to Delhi feels like giving the audience a small and mysterious map of deserts, music and loss, and inviting them to follow it. I'm excited to meet the people who will watch the film here," Laxe said.

Closing Film: Amoeba

The closing film of the festival will be Amoeba, a debut from Singaporean director Tan Siyou. The 99-minute film, released in 2025, explores themes of identity and teenage rebellion in modern Singapore.

The story follows four teenage girls who secretly form a gang as an act of rebellion against social expectations. The narrative starts as playful defiance but soon becomes a deeper exploration of friendship, loyalty and the pressure to conform in society. The film is an international co-production involving Singapore, the Netherlands, France, Spain and South Korea.

Over 130 Films From 47 Countries To Be Screened At IFFD 2026