IFFD 2026: Delhi's First Global Film Festival To Open With Oscar-Nominated Sirat, Close With Singapore's Amoeba
The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 will open with Oscar-nominated Cannes winner Sirât by Oliver Laxe and close with Singaporean film Amoeba by Tan Siyou.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first edition of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) has announced its opening and closing films. The festival will be opened with the Oscar-nominated film Sirât, directed by Oliver Laxe, while it will be closed with the debut feature film of the Singaporean director Tan Siyou, titled Amoeba.
The week-long festival will be held from March 25 to March 31, 2026. The main hub will be Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, a newly developed cultural and convention centre that will host the festival's key screenings, industry events and public programmes. Additional screenings will also be held at theatres operated by PVR INOX.
Opening Film: Sirât
The festival will open with Sirât, a widely praised road drama. The movie, directed by Oliver Laxe, is 115 minutes long and was released in 2025.
In this movie, a father and his son search for their missing daughter in the landscapes of southern Morocco. Their journey takes them across the country’s underground rave circuit. The story, which begins as a desperate search, gradually turns into a deeply emotional journey through a harsh and hypnotic desert landscape.
The film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and was also nominated for the Academy Awards (98th edition).
Speaking about the screening, director Oliver Laxe said bringing the film to Delhi for the opening night feels special. "Film has a way of opening the world without asking permission. Bringing Sirât to Delhi feels like giving the audience a small and mysterious map of deserts, music and loss, and inviting them to follow it. I'm excited to meet the people who will watch the film here," Laxe said.
Closing Film: Amoeba
The closing film of the festival will be Amoeba, a debut from Singaporean director Tan Siyou. The 99-minute film, released in 2025, explores themes of identity and teenage rebellion in modern Singapore.
The story follows four teenage girls who secretly form a gang as an act of rebellion against social expectations. The narrative starts as playful defiance but soon becomes a deeper exploration of friendship, loyalty and the pressure to conform in society. The film is an international co-production involving Singapore, the Netherlands, France, Spain and South Korea.
Over 130 Films From 47 Countries To Be Screened At IFFD 2026
The first edition of IFFD aims to bring world cinema to audiences in Delhi. Organisers say the festival will present over 130 screenings from 47 countries, selected from more than 2,000 submissions from 101 countries. All screenings will be spread across 14 screens located at Bharat Mandapam and other partner venues.
Festival Director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra said the opening and closing films reflect two different cinematic journeys. "We are thrilled to welcome two powerful films that represent very different journeys, both emotional and physical. IFFD at Bharat Mandapam will give viewers an intimate and world-class cinema experience while also showcasing Delhi as a major cultural destination," Mehra said.
Officials Say Festival Will Boost Delhi's Cultural Identity
Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival is an important step in establishing the capital as a global centre for arts and culture.
Mishra said, "IFFD is an important step towards strengthening Delhi's position as a global cultural capital. Cinema is a space where different voices and cultures come together, and this festival will provide an opportunity to the audience to experience the richness of world cinema while celebrating Indian storytelling traditions."
Chairperson Vani Tripathi Tikoo also shared her vision for the festival. "The festival will provide an opportunity to connect international filmmakers with Indian audiences in a meaningful way."
"Cinema is one of the most powerful cultural bridges between nations. Our goal is to build a platform where global stories meet Indian audiences with curiosity, openness and dialogue," she said.
Industry Events And Special Programmes
Other than screenings, there are plans to have a number of other events during IFFD 2026. These include master classes with filmmakers, panel discussions, and networking sessions for film industry professionals.
There are plans to have a CineXchange film market, which will bring filmmakers and those interested in film together. The Cineverse Expo is also going to be a major event during the festival, where new technologies in filmmaking will be explored.
There are plans to have community screenings and satellite events, which will ensure that people outside the main venues can also participate in the celebration of film.
International Partnerships
IFFD 2026 will also focus on international collaboration by entering into an association with the Singapore International Film Festival as its international partner festival.
As part of this association, global personalities will also be brought to Delhi, like Spanish actor Enrique Arce, who has featured in the popular web series Money Heist, and Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen.