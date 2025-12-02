ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ideabaaz: You've Seen The Show, Now Meet The Creative Force Behind India's Newest Startup Platform

Earlier this year, India established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. The rise of startups hints at a shift from a job-seeking to a job-creating mindset. The spark can be born in anyone’s mind, but not everyone has access to the resources to realise their dreams. With an aim to give wings to these ideas came Ideabaaz, Zee's flagship show launched on October 25, 2025. Many would have seen the show. Now meet Kailash Gandhi, the creative force behind Ideabaaz. He allows us a peep inside what went into making the show where startups' journey from idea to unicorn takes flight.

Tracing the beginning of his journey with Ideabaaz, Kailash Gandhi shares, “It started with a phone call almost two years ago when Jeet Vagh and his father got in touch through someone who knew my work. They didn’t have a concept then but were sure about wanting to do something in the startup space rooted in India.”

From the sets of Ideabaaz (Photo: Special arrangement)

Kailash liked the idea, but it wasn't enough for him to say 'yes' to the project. What gave him confidence, he says, was the makers' intention behind the project. They were set out to make a show that told an India-rooted startup story. “I thought about it and finally said yes. I had some ideas of my own, so I started putting together a concept," says Kailash.

Kailash wrote the first draft of the concept, which he says did not need much condensing. When media veteran Raj Nayak came on board, he added his own vision, and that, he says, pushed the team to "think bigger."

Before taking the show on the floor, he met more than two thousand startups and found one common thing in all of them. Every founder had a backstory. To bring that out, Kailash strongly felt that the show needed a face, a sutradhar, who is a people person and can represent the founders on the show.

"We needed a relatable popular face, someone who would stand for the entrepreneurs.” The search led him to Pratik Gandhi. The Scam 1992 star was the first name that crossed Kailash's mind. “Pratik was my first choice. He’s grounded, and because he comes from an engineering background, he gets the startup world. When he heard the idea, he immediately said yes. and that's how the show got its face and voice.”

Ideabaaz garnered 30.9 million viewers across the Zee network in the debut week. The premiere week numbers outshined Shark Tank's performance. Kailash attributes the initial success to multiple factors. “The show was dubbed in eight languages. Viewing habits have changed massively, so OTT and social media contribute a lot to these numbers. We got instant eyeballs, and that really helped.”